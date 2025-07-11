Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 July 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated11 Jul 2025, 06:15 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is above 25,300 to 25,250.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Uncertainty surrounding tariffs and investor caution ahead of the Q1 earnings season continued to pressure the Indian stock market, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extending losses for a second straight session on Thursday, July 10.

The Sensex declined by 346 points, or 0.41%, to settle at 83,190.28, while the Nifty 50 slipped 121 points, or 0.47%, closing at 25,355.25. The BSE Midcap index also closed in the red, dropping 0.28%. In contrast, the BSE Smallcap index defied the overall negative trend, posting a modest gain of 0.12%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is above 25,300 to 25,250.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,550. On breaking above this resistance we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 25,700 and 26,200 soon. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Diamond Power Infrastructure, SPML Infra, Engineers India, Religare Enterprises, and PCBL Chemical.

1] Diamond Power Infrastructure: Buy at 161.98, target 400, stop loss 360;

2] SPML Infra: Buy at 273.80, target 292, stop loss 264;

3] Engineers India: Buy at 250, target 270, stop loss 240;

4] Religare Enterprises: Buy at 251, target 268, stop loss 242;

5] PCBL Chemical: Buy at 434.4, target 470, stop loss 419.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

