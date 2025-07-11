Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 July 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Uncertainty surrounding tariffs and investor caution ahead of the Q1 earnings season continued to pressure the Indian stock market, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extending losses for a second straight session on Thursday, July 10.

The Sensex declined by 346 points, or 0.41%, to settle at 83,190.28, while the Nifty 50 slipped 121 points, or 0.47%, closing at 25,355.25. The BSE Midcap index also closed in the red, dropping 0.28%. In contrast, the BSE Smallcap index defied the overall negative trend, posting a modest gain of 0.12%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is above 25,300 to 25,250.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,550. On breaking above this resistance we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 25,700 and 26,200 soon. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Diamond Power Infrastructure, SPML Infra, Engineers India, Religare Enterprises, and PCBL Chemical.

1] Diamond Power Infrastructure: Buy at ₹161.98, target ₹400, stop loss ₹360;

2] SPML Infra: Buy at ₹273.80, target ₹292, stop loss ₹264;

3] Engineers India: Buy at ₹250, target ₹270, stop loss ₹240;

4] Religare Enterprises: Buy at ₹251, target ₹268, stop loss ₹242;

5] PCBL Chemical: Buy at ₹434.4, target ₹470, stop loss ₹419.