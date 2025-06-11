Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 June 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Tata Investment Corporation, Banco Products (India), Data Patterns (India), and Allied Blenders and Distillers.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Jun 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,000.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmark Sensex ended its four-day winning run on Tuesday, June 10, as investors booked profits amid mixed global signals. The Sensex slipped by 53 points, or 0.06%, to close at 82,391.72, while the Nifty 50 edged up marginally by 1 point to settle at 25,104.25.

The mid and small-cap segments delivered stronger performance, with the BSE Midcap index closing up by 19 points and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 176 points.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,000.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Once the Nifty 50 index breaks above 25,150 decisively, we can soon expect the benchmark index to touch 25,600 and 26,000 decisively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Tata Investment Corporation, Banco Products (India), Data Patterns (India), and Allied Blenders and Distillers.

1] Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Buy at 1237.7, target 1315, stop loss 1190;

2] Tata Investment Corporation: Buy at 7325, target 7850, stop loss 7050;

3] Banco Products (India): Buy at 609.35, target 650, stop loss 585;

4] Data Patterns (India): Buy at 3123.4, target 3350, stop loss 3010;

5] Allied Blenders and Distillers: Buy at 444.5, target 470, stop loss 430.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

