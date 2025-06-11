Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 June 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmark Sensex ended its four-day winning run on Tuesday, June 10, as investors booked profits amid mixed global signals. The Sensex slipped by 53 points, or 0.06%, to close at 82,391.72, while the Nifty 50 edged up marginally by 1 point to settle at 25,104.25.

Advertisement

The mid and small-cap segments delivered stronger performance, with the BSE Midcap index closing up by 19 points and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 176 points.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,000.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Once the Nifty 50 index breaks above 25,150 decisively, we can soon expect the benchmark index to touch 25,600 and 26,000 decisively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 11 June

Stocks to buy today Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Tata Investment Corporation, Banco Products (India), Data Patterns (India), and Allied Blenders and Distillers.

1] Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Buy at ₹1237.7, target ₹1315, stop loss ₹1190;

2] Tata Investment Corporation: Buy at ₹7325, target ₹7850, stop loss ₹7050;

3] Banco Products (India): Buy at ₹609.35, target ₹650, stop loss ₹585;

4] Data Patterns (India): Buy at ₹3123.4, target ₹3350, stop loss ₹3010;

Advertisement

5] Allied Blenders and Distillers: Buy at ₹444.5, target ₹470, stop loss ₹430.