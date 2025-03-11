Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 March 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Doms Industries, Emami, Sanofi SA, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Carborundum Universal.

Published11 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the market bias has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index failed to break above the immediate resistance placed at 22,650.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, retreated sharply from their intraday highs to close in the red on Monday, March 10, amid weak global market trends and concerns over U.S. tariffs affecting investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex initially surged 409 points (0.55 per cent) to reach a high of 74,741 but later declined, ending 217 points (0.29 per cent) lower at 74,115. Likewise, the Nifty 50 climbed 124 points (0.55 per cent) to an intraday peak of 22,676 before slipping 92 points (0.41 per cent) to close at 22,460.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the market bias has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index failed to break above the immediate resistance placed at 22,650.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The frontline index has now immediate support at 22,300 to 22,250 while the crucial support is placed at 22,000 to 21,950 mark.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Doms Industries, Emami, Sanofi SA, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Carborundum Universal.

Stocks to buy today

1] Doms Industries: Buy at 2766.60, target 2940, stop loss 2651;

2] Emami: Buy at 568.15, target 606, stop loss 546;

3] Sanofi SA: Buy at 5660.55, target 5962, stop loss 5377;

4] Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Buy at 3817.45, target 4084, stop loss 3683;

5] Carborundum Universal: Buy at 948.50, target 1015, stop loss 915.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
