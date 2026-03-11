Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 March 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market posted solid gains on Tuesday, March 10, snapping a two-day losing streak that had pulled both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 down by about 3% each. The rebound came after Donald Trump suggested that the conflict in West Asia may be approaching an end.

The Sensex surged 640 points, or 0.82%, to close at 78,205.98, while the Nifty 50 advanced 234 points, or 0.97%, to finish at 24,261.60.

Stock market today Nifty 50 On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 staged a strong recovery, closing near 24,261, indicating a rebound after recent selling pressure in the broader market. The index opened on a firm note and maintained positive momentum through most of the session, supported by buying in heavyweight stocks.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Immediate support is now placed around 24,100–24,000, which could act as a short-term stability zone.

“A sustained move below 24,000 may trigger renewed selling pressure toward the 23,800–23,700 region. On the upside, resistance is placed near 24,400–24,500, and only a decisive breakout above this band could strengthen near-term momentum and extend the recovery,” Bagadia said.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty also traded with a strong positive bias on 10th March 2026, closing near 56,950, reflecting renewed buying interest across major banking stocks. The index rebounded sharply during the session and reclaimed higher levels after the recent corrective phase.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Bagadia added, “Immediate support is now seen around 56,600–56,700, which remains crucial to maintain the recovery momentum. A breakdown below 56,500 could drag the index toward the 56,300–56,000 zone. On the upside, resistance is placed near 57,200–57,300, and only a sustained move above this band may trigger further upside momentum in the banking space.”

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Wednesday: Anupam Rasayan India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, MM Forgings, Godawari Power and Ispat, and Aurobindo Pharma.

1] Anupam Rasayan India: Buy at ₹1294.10, Target ₹1400, Stop Loss ₹1220

Anupam Rasayan India share price is currently trading at 1294.10, the stock exhibits a constructive technical profile on the daily chart. The price action recently formed a rounding bottom pattern near the 1,200 level, followed by a strong bullish candle that reclaimed major moving averages. It is currently trading above its 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs, signalling a shift in short-term momentum. The RSI has crossed above its signal line and is trending toward 55, indicating rising buying pressure without being overbought. Sustaining above the higher levels could trigger a rally toward a target of 1400, while a stop-loss can be placed near 1220 to manage downside risk.

2] Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Buy at ₹923.60, Target ₹1000, Stop Loss ₹880

Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price is currently trading at 923.6; the stock displays a robust bullish trend on the daily timeframe, characterised by a sharp recovery from its recent lows. The price action follows a clear cup and handle pattern, with the current move showing strong momentum to retest previous highs. Trading significantly above the 20, 50, and 100-day EMA lines confirms a dominant uptrend, as the shorter-term averages pull away from the longer-term ones. The RSI remains in a healthy zone near 64, suggesting there is still room for upward movement before hitting overbought conditions. Given the current trajectory toward a target of 1000, maintaining a stop loss at 880 provides a structured risk-reward setup.

3] MM Forgings: Buy at ₹446.80, Target ₹485, Stop Loss ₹425

MM Forgings share price is currently trading at 446.8, exhibiting a positive recovery setup on the daily chart as it bounces off key support levels. The price action indicates a healthy pullback followed by a stabilisation phase, suggesting the formation of a higher bottom near the long-term averages. While the stock is currently battling to stay above its 20-day and 50-day EMA, it remains well-positioned above the 100-day and 200-day EMA lines, maintaining a broader bullish structure. The RSI is currently hovering around the 51 mark, showing a neutral to positive momentum shift that supports a potential trend reversal. With a defined stop loss at 425, the stock appears primed for a move toward the target of 485 as buying interest returns.

4] Godawari Power and Ispat: Buy at ₹253.80, Target ₹275, Stop Loss ₹241

Godawari Power and Ispat share price is currently trading at 253.8; the stock demonstrates a resilient technical setup as it consolidates within a broad range. The price action reflects a classic accumulation phase, showing strong support near the 200-day EMA. While it is currently trading slightly below its short-term 20 and 50-day EMA levels, the recent green candles suggest a bullish reversal is attempting to take hold from the 240-245 zone. The RSI is currently positioned at 46, indicating a neutral stance with significant room to expand upward as momentum builds. This consolidation pattern typically precedes a breakout toward previous resistance levels. By maintaining a stop loss at 241, the stock offers a favourable risk-to-reward ratio for a potential climb toward the 275 target.

5] Aurobindo Pharma: Buy at ₹1285.90, Target ₹1400, Stop Loss ₹1240

Aurobindo Pharma share price is trading around 1285.9 and shows a strong bullish breakout pattern on the daily chart as the price surges toward a new high. The stock has successfully cleared its previous resistance zones with a significant volume spike, confirming high buyer conviction. It is currently trading well above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMA lines, which are all trending upward in a positive alignment. The RSI has jumped to 67, indicating strong bullish momentum while remaining below the overbought threshold of 70. This breakout above the recent consolidation phase suggests a continuation of the uptrend toward the target of 1400. Maintaining a stop loss at 1240 protects the position against a potential retest of the breakout level.