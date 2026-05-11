Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks: Indian equity markets stayed under pressure on Friday, May 8, amid rising geopolitical concerns after reports of Iran-US clashes near the Strait of Hormuz dampened investor sentiment, pulling both benchmark indices down by over 0.50%.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.55% to close at 24,193, while the Sensex declined 0.67% to end at 77,321. Despite heightened intraday volatility, both benchmarks recorded weekly gains of more than 0.70%. The broader market showed a mixed trend, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.22%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.15%.

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Also Read | Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 11 May

On Friday, the Nifty 50 opened with a gap-down at 24,233.65 and witnessed weakness throughout the session. The index recorded its intraday high of 24,253.00 in the first half, while selling pressure intensified in the latter half, dragging the index to an intraday low of 24,126.65. The index eventually closed at 24,176.15, registering a decline of 150.50 points or 0.62% over the previous close.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are Sumeet Bagadia's top stock recommendations for May 11, 2026? ⌵ Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying Asian Paints at ₹2599.90 with a target of ₹2800 and stop loss of ₹2490. Other recommendations include Kaynes Technology India, Tata Consumer Products, VST Industries, and Radico Khaitan. 2 What is the technical outlook for Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty according to Sumeet Bagadia? ⌵ Sumeet Bagadia notes immediate support for Nifty 50 at 24,000–24,080 and resistance at 24,330–24,400. For Bank Nifty, support is at 54,800–55,000 and resistance at 55,800–56,000, with weakening momentum indicated by the RSI. 3 What are Raja Venkatraman's stock recommendations for May 11, 2026? ⌵ Raja Venkatraman recommends buying Timken above ₹3600 with a stop loss of ₹3480 and target of ₹3890. He also suggests buying Metropolis above ₹555 (stop ₹530, target ₹620) and Bharat Forge above ₹1993 (stop ₹1990, target ₹2175). 4 How did the Indian stock market perform on Friday, May 8, 2026? ⌵ Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 0.50% on Friday, May 8, due to geopolitical concerns. Despite intraday volatility, both indices recorded weekly gains. The broader market showed a mixed trend. 5 What is Ganesh Dongre's market outlook and stock recommendations for May 11, 2026? ⌵ Ganesh Dongre suggests a cautiously optimistic market sentiment with a preference for buy-on-dips. He recommends Emcure Pharmaceuticals (buy ₹1640-1660, target ₹1730, stop ₹1615), Kfin Technologies (buy ₹910-920, target ₹980, stop ₹890), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (buy ₹2640-2660, target ₹2750, stop ₹2580).

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, on the daily timeframe, the formation of a bearish candlestick pattern indicates sustained selling pressure and moderation in bullish momentum.

“From a technical perspective, immediate support is placed in the 24,000–24,080 range, while resistance is observed between 24,330 and 24,400 levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 52.40, remaining above the midpoint of 50 but indicating weakening momentum. In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was seen at the 24,200 strike, followed by 24,300, while significant put writing was observed at 24,200 and 24,000 levels, indicating a defined trading range for the near term,” Bagadia said.

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Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap-down at 55,783.95 and faced selling pressure right from the opening minutes of the session. The index recorded its intraday high of 55,797.70 near the opening level and continued to decline throughout the day, marking an intraday low of 55,062.50 in the second half. The index eventually closed at 55,310.55, registering a decline of 736.85 points or 1.31% for the day.

Bagadia noted that on the daily timeframe, the formation of a bearish candlestick pattern with the intraday high near the opening level indicates persistent selling pressure throughout the session.

“From a technical standpoint, immediate support is placed in the 54,800–55,000 range, while resistance is seen in the 55,800–56,000 zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 48.56, slipping below the midpoint level of 50 and indicating weakening momentum with a bearish bias. Sustaining above support levels will be important to avoid further downside pressure,” he said.

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Bagadia further recommended traders to remain selective and wait for stability near support zones or a decisive breakout above resistance levels before initiating fresh positions, as recent price action suggests a weak trading session with both indices witnessing sustained selling pressure throughout the day.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 11 May from MarketSmith India

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Amid ongoing tensions in the US-Iran war uncertainty, Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Monday, 11 May: Asian Paints, Kaynes Technology India, Tata Consumer Products, VST Industries, and Radico Khaitan.

1] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹2599.90, Target ₹2800, Stop Loss ₹2490

Asian Paints: share price is showing renewed bullish strength after surpassing its previous swing high and sustaining above the breakout level, indicating strong trend continuation. The stock recently witnessed a healthy rebound from the 50-day EMA support zone, highlighting steady accumulation and positive price structure. Momentum indicators remain favorable, with RSI at 68.97 trending higher above the midpoint, reflecting sustained buying momentum. Based on the current technical setup, traders may consider buying at CMP with a strict stop loss of ₹2490 for a potential upside target of ₹2800, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

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2] Kaynes Technology India: Buy at ₹4507.50, Target ₹4900, Stop Loss ₹4300

Kaynes Technology India share price is trading around ₹4507.50 and witnessing steady buying interest after successfully retesting its recent swing breakout zone, which is aligned with the rising 50-day EMA support. The stock has further strengthened its trend by breaking out of a horizontal consolidation range and continuing its higher high formation, highlighting sustained upward momentum. Considering the positive price structure and improving trend strength, short-term traders may consider buying at CMP with a stop loss of ₹4300 for a potential target of ₹4900, while following proper risk management.

3] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at ₹1176.20, Target ₹1275, Stop Loss ₹1125

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Tata Consumer Products share price is witnessing positive momentum after breaking out of a short-term sideways consolidation range, indicating fresh accumulation and renewed buying interest. On the daily chart, the stock has formed a bullish golden crossover, highlighting strengthening trend momentum. It has also rebounded from the 20-day EMA support zone, reflecting sustained strength at lower levels. RSI stands at 62.97 and remains above the midpoint, suggesting momentum is firmly in favor of the bulls. Considering the improving technical setup, traders may look for upside potential towards ₹1275 while keeping ₹1125 as a strict stop loss.

4] VST Industries: Buy at ₹264.40, Target ₹285, Stop Loss ₹252

VST Industries share price is showing improving strength after delivering a range breakout and sustaining above the breakout zone, indicating fresh buying momentum. On the downside, strong support is placed near ₹255, aligned with the 200-day EMA, which continues to act as a key demand zone. The stock had earlier witnessed a sharp upside move accompanied by a strong rise in RSI, reflecting strengthening momentum and bullish sentiment. Considering the favorable technical structure, traders may consider buying at CMP ₹264.40 with a stop loss of ₹252 for a potential target of ₹285, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

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5] Radico Khaitan: Buy at ₹3477.20, Target ₹3800, Stop Loss ₹3320

Radico Khaitan share price has recently delivered a rounding bottom breakout on the daily timeframe, indicating a potential continuation of the bullish trend. Currently trading around ₹3477.20, the stock has witnessed a strong bounce from support near the previous swing low, aligned with an ascending trendline support zone, reflecting sustained buying interest. Rising volumes further highlight improving participation and strengthening momentum in the stock.

Based on the strengthening technical structure and improving momentum, traders may look for buying opportunities at CMP ₹3477.20, with ₹3320 acting as a crucial support-based stop loss, while ₹3800 remains the potential upside target, subject to disciplined risk management.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.