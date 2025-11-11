Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 November 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated11 Nov 2025, 06:35 AM IST
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended their three-day losing streak, supported by gains in select heavyweights such as Infosys and Reliance Industries, amid upbeat global sentiment, on Monday, November 10.

The Sensex advanced 319 points (0.38%) to close at 83,535.35, while the Nifty 50 rose 82 points (0.32%) to settle at 25,574.35. Among broader markets, the BSE Midcap index outperformed with a 0.62% gain, whereas the Smallcap index slipped 0.28%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index bounced back after taking support at 25,320.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index has touched 25,650 but for further improvement in Dalal Street sentiment, the index would need to break above 25,750 on a closing basis. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

1] HBL Engineering: Buy at 1087, target 1164, stop loss 1049;

2] J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 1813, target 1940, stop loss 1750;

3] AIA Engineering: Buy at 3444, target 3680, stop loss 3326;

4] Aavas Financiers: Buy at 1648, target 1764, stop loss 1590;

5] Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 1422, target 1522, stop loss 1372.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

