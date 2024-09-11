Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today —Prism Johnson, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Epigral Ltd, and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled higher on Tuesday, driven by pharma and IT stocks ahead of crucial US inflation data that could pave the way for Fed interest rate cuts. The frontline indices marked their second straight day of gains following a rebound in the US markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.