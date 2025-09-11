Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 11 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Bharat Seats, Pearl Global Industries, Prostarm Info Systems, Kingfa Science and Technolgy (India) and LT Foods.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Sep 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is improving day by day as the Nifty 50 is slowly but steadily closing towards 25,000 levels.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that an India-US trade agreement could be finalized soon following an update from US President Donald Trump on the ongoing talks.

The Sensex advanced 324 points, or 0.40 per cent, to finish at 81,425.15, while the Nifty 50 gained 105 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 24,973.10. Broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.84 per cent and the Smallcap index climbing 0.72 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is improving day by day as the Nifty 50 is slowly but steadily closing towards 25,000 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “One should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good idea."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Bharat Seats, Pearl Global Industries, Prostarm Info Systems, Kingfa Science and Technolgy (India) and LT Foods.

1] Bharat Seats: Buy at 168.8, target 180, stop loss 163;

2] Pearl Global Industries: Buy at 1400, target 1500, stop loss 1350;

3] Prostarm Info Systems: Buy at 220.4, target 237, stop loss 211;

4] Kingfa Science and Technolgy (India): Buy at 4507, target 4848, stop loss 4350;

5] LT Foods: Buy at 453, target 488, stop loss 436.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

