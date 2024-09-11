European stocks lost ground, weighed by bank and energy stocks as investors took a cautionary stance ahead of the US inflation data and an anticipated rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB) later in the week. India's retail inflation data for August will be released on Thursday, September 12. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.54 per cent in the last session, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.17 per cent.