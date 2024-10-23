Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — City Union Bank, Pansari Developers, Saurashtra Cement, Poly Medicure, and Tube Investments of India.

Asit Manohar
Published23 Oct 2024, 06:17 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian stock market bias weakened after the Nifty 50 index broke below 24,700.
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian stock market bias weakened after the Nifty 50 index broke below 24,700.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following underwhelming Q2 results 2024 season and sharp selling by FIIs and local investors, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 309 points and ended over two months at a lower level of 24,472. The BSE Sensex crashed 930 points and closed at 80,220, whereas the Nifty Bank index nosedived 705 points and ended at 51,257.

The Mid-cap and Small-cap indices came under severe selling pressure, falling between 2.5% to 3.8%. Global cues were also negative as investors evaluated third-quarter corporate earnings amid uncertainty regarding global economic growth and interest rate trajectories; however, the extent of weakness in the Indian markets was exceptional.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias weakened after the Nifty 50 index broke below the 24,700 mark. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index has crucial support at the 24,000 mark, and breaking below this mark would mean more selling. He said the Bank Nifty index also showcases a bearish trend and can touch the 49,350 to 49.300 mark once it breaks below the psychological 51,000 mark. He advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at technically strong stocks.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Indian stock market trend has turned bearish as the Nifty 50 index crashed below its 24,700 support and ended at over two months' low. Now, the 50-stock index has crucial support placed at 24,000 and 23,300. In this bear-hit market, investors are advised to trade cautiously and maintain a stock-specific approach. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option on Wednesday."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks to buy on Wednesday: City Union Bank, Pansari Developers, Saurashtra Cement, Poly Medicure, and Tube Investments of India.

Shares to buy today

1] City Union Bank: Buy at 168.51, target 180, stop loss 162;

2] Pansari Developers: Buy at 131.46, target 140, stop loss 126;

3] Saurashtra Cement: Buy at 124.71, target 132, stop loss 120;

4] Poly Medicure: Buy at 2,524.75, target 2,666, stop loss 2,436;

5] Tube Investments of India: Buy at 4,486.35, target 4,750, stop loss 4,320.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 06:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

173.90
03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-11.05 (-5.97%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

155.35
03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.85 (-3.03%)

Tata Steel share price

150.45
03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.55 (-2.94%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.50
03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-10.6 (-3.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,740.25
03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-294.95 (-9.72%)

Jupiter Wagons share price

468.75
03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-43.4 (-8.47%)

HFCL share price

115.60
03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-9.35 (-7.48%)

Finolex Industries share price

298.05
03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-23.95 (-7.44%)
More from Top Losers

Poly Medicure share price

2,532.95
03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
85.75 (3.5%)

Varun Beverages share price

594.30
03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
16.1 (2.78%)

Hindustan Zinc share price

513.45
03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
11.9 (2.37%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,483.15
03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
91.4 (2.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.000.00
    Chennai
    79,671.000.00
    Delhi
    79,823.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.