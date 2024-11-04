Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Poly Medicure, KJMC Corporate Advisors, BASF India, DCW, and TTL

Asit Manohar
Updated4 Nov 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the overall trend for the Indian stock market is cautious.
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the overall trend for the Indian stock market is cautious.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Despite market volatility, India's benchmark Nifty 50 broke its four-week losing streak, ending last week with a modest gain of approximately 0.51 per cent. However, on a monthly scale, October witnessed the steepest selloff since the COVID-19 crash of March 2020, marking a turbulent turn in the markets. Strong foreign capital outflow, weak Q2 earnings and heightened geopolitical tensions were the primary triggers behind the market selloff.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall trend for the Indian stock market is cautious. The trend may weaken if the index breaks below the psychological level of 24,000. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index may go down towards 23,400 levels if the 50-stock index breaks below the 23,900 mark decisively. On the upper side, Dalal Street bias may improve if the index breaks above 24,500 decisively, said Bagadia. He suggested maintaining a stock-specific approach with a focus on breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market trend is cautious, and it may become weak if the Nifty 50 index breaks below the psychological 24,000 mark. A decisive breakdown below 24,000 would mean sharp selling pressure for the 50- -stock index, and the frontline index may go down to the 23,450 to 23,400 range. On the upper side, Dalal Street bias may improve once the Nifty 50 index breaks above 24,500 decisively. As Q2 results 2024 is in full swing, day traders are advised to maintain stock-specific approach. They can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks to buy today: Poly Medicure, KJMC Corporate Advisors, BASF India, DCW, and TTL.

Shares to buy today

1] Poly Medicure: Buy at 3151, target 3370, stop loss 3040;

2] KJMC Corporate Advisors: Buy at 105.15, target 114, stop loss 101;

3] BASF India: Buy at 8314, target 8900, stop loss 8000;

4] DCW: Buy at 107.20, target 113, stop loss 103; and

5] TTL: Buy at 160.35, target 172, stop loss 155.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.70
07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.05 (0.71%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

145.00
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
2.3 (1.61%)

Tata Power share price

445.20
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
5.15 (1.17%)

Bandhan Bank share price

183.65
07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.4 (0.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,545.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-67.25 (-4.17%)

ICICI Securities share price

833.45
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-32.85 (-3.79%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

966.70
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-30.35 (-3.04%)

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

1,235.60
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-36.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,244.80
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
71.75 (6.12%)

PCBL share price

432.15
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
21.35 (5.2%)

Piramal Pharma share price

281.85
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
13.45 (5.01%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,273.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
60.65 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.