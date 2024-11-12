Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Vardhman Holdings, Tainwala Chemicls, Aries Agro, ITI, and Aaron Industries

Asit Manohar
Updated12 Nov 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian stock market may continue to trade range-bound, with the Nifty 50 index trading between 24,000 and 24,500.
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian stock market may continue to trade range-bound, with the Nifty 50 index trading between 24,000 and 24,500.(PHOTO: MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market finished flat on Monday as the rise in IT and Banking stocks was pared by losses in index heavyweights. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.11 per cent lower at 24,122. The BSE Sensex closed 0.08 per cent higher at 79,496, whereas the Nifty Bank index ended 0.49 per cent higher at 51,812. FIIs have been selling equities for the last 29 consecutive days, amounting to 1.41 lakh crore, denting investor sentiments.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market may continue to trade range-bound as the Nifty 50 index trades in the 24,000 to 24,500 range. The Choice Broking expert said that a bullish or bearish trend could be assumed after the decisive breach of either side of this range. Bagadia said that on breaking below the 24,000 mark, the 50-stock index might go down to the 23,800 to 23,750 mark. He advised a stock-specific approach as Q2 results 2024 are in full swing. Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Indian stock market may continue to trade range-bound until the Nifty 50 index breaches either side of 24,000 to 24,500 range. Hence, it is better to maintain a stock-specific approach as the Q2 results for the 2024 season are in full swing. One should fish out those shares that look strong in the technical chart pattern. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Vardhman Holdings, Tainwala Chemicals, Aries Agro, ITI, and Aaron Industries.

Shares to buy today

1] Vardhman Holdings Ltd or VHL: Buy at 5526.55, target 5900, stop loss 5333;

2] Tainwala Chemicals: Buy at 315.05, target 335, stop loss 305;

3] Aries Agro: Buy at 296..75, target 310, stop loss 285;

4] ITI: Buy at 327.35, target 345, stop loss 316; and

5] Aaron Industries: Buy at 288.95, target 302, stop loss 280.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Most Active Stocks

NTPC share price

392.45
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-5.25 (-1.32%)

Tata Motors share price

804.75
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-0.95 (-0.12%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,269.15
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
9.8 (0.78%)

Tata Steel share price

144.95
03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.6 (-1.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,542.65
03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-226.6 (-8.18%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,890.15
03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-165.65 (-8.06%)

UPL share price

515.10
03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-42.5 (-7.62%)

Aarti Industries share price

439.55
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-35.2 (-7.41%)
More from Top Losers

Biocon share price

348.85
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
27.6 (8.59%)

Borosil Renewables share price

503.10
03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
37.5 (8.05%)

ITI share price

327.40
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
23.8 (7.84%)

Power Finance Corp share price

481.60
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
32.15 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.