Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Camlin Fine Sciences, DCAL, Deep Industries, Jindal Drilling, and Avalon Technologies

Asit Manohar
Updated19 Nov 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that the overall Indian stock market bias is weak, as the Nifty 50 index oscillates around the 200-DEMA.
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that the overall Indian stock market bias is weak, as the Nifty 50 index oscillates around the 200-DEMA.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following weakness in the global markets due to US President Donald Trump's policy worries, the Indian stock market ended lower for the seventh straight session. The Nifty 50 index corrected 70 points to 23,462, marking the longest losing streak since eight sessions to Feb 28, 2023. The BSE Sensex shed 206 points and ended at 77,374. However, the Nifty Bank index continued to attract buying interest. The Nifty Bank index finished 168 points higher at 50,348.

Cash market volumes on the NSE continue to remain low. The Small-cap index fell more than the Nifty 50 index as retail investors stayed on the edge after continuous weakness in that space. Metal stocks saw some buying, led by aluminium stocks, post-Chinese action on duties and subsidies over the weekend. IT, Oil and gas, and healthcare stocks came under selling pressure as the government's action to cut the sale of concessional APM gas to CGD players hit their stock prices hard. Despite the rupee's weakness, weakness in Nasdaq impacted the IT sector.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that overall Indian stock market bias is weak as the Nifty 50 index oscillates around 200-DEMA. The Choice Broking expert said that the banking segment is showcasing some resilience in the current stock market crash, but global triggers like US President Donald Trump's policy worries, rising US dollar rates, and Chinese action on duties and subsidies over the weekend have put doubt into the investors' minds. Now, they are waiting for the cue from the European Central Bank on rate cuts. Bagadia advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, Indian stock market bias is weak. The Nifty 50 index has been oscillating around the 200-DEMA, and the 50-stock index has been trying to test 23,250 to 23,200 levels. Breaching below this mark may intensify the selling. Hence, one should maintain strict stop loss while taking any fresh position. The market mood may improve once the Nifty 50 index exceeds the 23,700 mark. So, maintaining a stock-specific approach and looking at stocks that look strong on the technical chart is advisable. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five stocks to buy today: Camlin Fine Sciences, DCAL, Deep Industries, Jindal Drilling, and Avalon Technologies.

Shares to buy today

1] Camlin Fine Sciences: Buy at 121.37, target 128, stop loss 117;

2] DCAL: Buy at 227.46, target 242, stop loss 218;

3] Deep Industries: Buy at 505.75, target 540, stop loss 488;

4] Jindal Drilling: Buy at 755, target 800, stop loss 728;

5] Avalon Technologies: Buy at 831.40, target 888, stop loss 799.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

141.30
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
3.3 (2.39%)

Bharat Electronics share price

278.10
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-2.95 (-1.05%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.10
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.52%)

Tata Power share price

404.75
03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
0.1 (0.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat State Petronet share price

324.25
03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-26.6 (-7.58%)

Gujarat Gas Company share price

453.05
03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-33.15 (-6.82%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,131.35
03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-206.8 (-6.2%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

933.30
03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-56.5 (-5.71%)
More from Top Losers

Godrej Industries share price

1,013.55
03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
84.95 (9.15%)

National Aluminium Company share price

239.90
03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
20.1 (9.14%)

Sammaan Capital share price

144.60
03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
9.65 (7.15%)

Swan Energy share price

545.50
03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
34.3 (6.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.000.00
    Chennai
    75,661.000.00
    Delhi
    75,813.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.