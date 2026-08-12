Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 12 August 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, August 11, as investors booked profits amid rising crude oil prices and continued uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of a US-Iran agreement.

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The Sensex declined 388 points, or 0.49%, to close at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 dropped 112 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 24,471.70.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 12 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market today Nifty 50 Nifty 50 ended the session at 24,471.70, lower by 112.10 points (-0.46%), as profit booking emerged after the index failed to sustain higher levels. The index opened largely flat but gradually weakened and closed near the lower end of the day’s range. Despite the decline, the broader technical structure remains constructive as Nifty continues to hold above its rising trendline. RSI at 56.10 also indicates that momentum remains in positive territory, although the rejection from the 24,500+ zone highlights increasing supply at higher levels. Sectoral performance remained mixed, with IT and Pharma offering relative strength, while Auto, Banking, Financial Services, FMCG, Metal and Realty witnessed pressure. India VIX remained subdued at 11.8550, while PCR at 1.03 indicated a relatively balanced derivatives setup. Call OI remained concentrated around 24,500–24,600, whereas Put OI was prominent near 24,450–24,400.

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According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, 24,300–24,380 will remain the key support band to watch. Holding this zone could help the index stabilise and encourage fresh buying interest on declines, keeping the broader recovery structure intact.

“On the upside, 24,575–24,650 continues to act as the immediate hurdle, and a sustained breakout above this zone could revive short-term bullish momentum towards higher levels. Conversely, a decisive break below 24,300 would weaken the near-term setup and may extend the ongoing profit-booking phase,” said Bagadia.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty settled at 57,446.25, down 240.70 points (-0.42%), as the index remained under pressure following rejection from higher levels. The session reflected continued consolidation, with the index closing below its immediate short-term moving averages, signalling some loss of near-term momentum. However, the broader chart structure continues to indicate a recovery phase, with the index yet to violate its important support structure. The 57,000–57,100 region therefore remains crucial for sustaining the prevailing recovery setup.

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“On the higher side, 57,800–58,000 remains the immediate resistance zone and is likely to determine the next directional move. A decisive and sustained move above 58,000 could strengthen the short-term outlook and open room for further upside, while failure to reclaim the resistance band may keep the index in a consolidation-to-negative phase. Traders should closely monitor the 57,000–57,100 support zone, as a sustained break below it could increase selling pressure and extend the corrective move,” said Bagadia.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 August

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout shares to buy on Wednesday, 12 August: Affle 3i, Dynamic Cables, Thyrocare Technologies, Sanathan Textiles, and Aether Industries.

1] Affle 3i: Buy at ₹1677, Target ₹1800, Stop Loss ₹1595

Affle is showing strong signs of trend reversal after reclaiming its long-term resistance zone near the 200-day EMA. Following several months of consolidation below this key average, the stock has managed to sustain above it, indicating renewed bullish momentum. In the latest trading session, the stock witnessed buying interest near the 20-day EMA and bounced back sharply, reaffirming it as an immediate support zone. The 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs are now aligned positively, reflecting strengthening price structure.

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Additionally, the RSI has registered a positive crossover and is currently trading around 60.38, indicating improving momentum. As long as the stock sustains above ₹1,595, the bullish outlook remains intact, with a potential move towards the ₹1,800 target in the near term.

2] Dynamic Cables: Buy at ₹441, Target ₹480, Stop Loss ₹418

Dynamic Cables has extended its bullish momentum with strong follow-through buying after the previous session’s breakout. The stock has successfully crossed the immediate resistance zone around ₹425, confirming fresh buying interest and strengthening the ongoing uptrend. Technically, the stock is consistently holding above its 20-day EMA, which continues to act as a reliable support level and reflects sustained demand at lower levels. The overall moving average structure remains bullish, with prices comfortably trading above all key EMAs, indicating positive trend continuation.

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Rising volumes during the breakout further support the strength of the move. As long as the stock remains above ₹418, the trend is expected to stay positive, with upside potential towards the ₹480 target over the coming sessions.

3] Thyrocare Technologies: Buy at ₹649, Target ₹700, Stop Loss ₹615

Thyrocare Technologies continues to remain in a strong primary uptrend, currently trading near its lifetime high levels while consistently forming a higher high–higher low price structure. The stock has been witnessing sustained buying interest on every minor decline, highlighting strong market participation and healthy trend continuation. Technically, it is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, with the 20-day EMA acting as immediate support and guiding the ongoing uptrend.

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Momentum indicators remain favourable, with the RSI hovering around 63.8, suggesting sustained bullish strength without entering an overextended zone. As long as the stock holds above ₹615, the broader trend is expected to remain positive. A buy-on-dips strategy is preferred, with an upside target of ₹700 in the near term.

4] Sanathan Textiles: Buy at ₹501, Target ₹540, Stop Loss ₹473

Sanathan Textiles has witnessed a breakout after consolidating for several weeks, indicating renewed buying momentum and improving price strength. The stock is currently trading above all its key moving averages, with the 20-day EMA providing immediate support and reinforcing the positive trend. Recent price action suggests the formation of a higher high–higher low structure, reflecting sustained demand at lower levels. The RSI is trading around 67, indicating healthy momentum while remaining supportive of further upside.

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Rising volumes during the breakout add confidence to the continuation of the rally. As long as the stock sustains above ₹473, the bullish structure is expected to remain intact. A sustained move above current levels could drive the stock towards the ₹540 target over the coming weeks.

Also Read | Gold edges lower as markets await key US inflation data

5] Aether Industries: Buy at ₹1634, Target ₹1775, Stop Loss ₹1550

Aether Industries continues to trade near its lifetime high levels, reflecting exceptional relative strength and sustained institutional buying interest. The stock remains firmly placed in a higher high–higher low formation, highlighting a well-established long-term uptrend. Technically, it is trading comfortably above all major moving averages, with the 20-day EMA consistently acting as a strong dynamic support zone. Every minor correction has been met with fresh buying, indicating that market participants continue to accumulate the stock on dips. Momentum remains healthy, with the overall trend firmly in favour of the bulls.

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As long as the stock holds above ₹1,550, the positive outlook remains intact. Investors can consider accumulating on declines, with an upside target of ₹1,775 in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.