Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market extended its losing streak for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, with both indices Sensex and Nifty slipping over 1 per cent each.

Sensex declined by 1,018 points (1.32%) to close at 76,293.60, while the Nifty 50 lost 310 points (1.32%), settling at 23,071.80, on February 11. Over the last five sessions, the 30-share Sensex has tumbled 2,290 points, and the Nifty 50 has dropped 667 points, reflecting a 2.8% downturn.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the investor sentiment in the Indian stock market has weakened following a clear breakdown below the 23,250 level.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak after decisive breaking below 23,250. The frontline index needs to sustain above 23,000 mark. Failing to this, the 50-stock index try to test 23,800 mark. So, first few hours in Wednesday would be crucial. Therefore, day traders are advised to maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as well.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Timken India, and CE Info Systems.

Stocks to buy today 1] Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Buy at ₹662, target ₹709, stop loss ₹639;

2] Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Buy at ₹3761, target ₹4024, stop loss ₹3629;

3] Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Buy at ₹1512.50, target ₹1618, stop loss ₹1460;

4] Timken India: Buy at ₹2818.15, target ₹3015, stop loss ₹2720;

5] CE Info Systems: Buy at ₹1684, target ₹1802, stop loss ₹1625.