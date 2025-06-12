Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 12 June 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — CIE Automotive India, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Alembic, and SMC Global Securities.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Jun 2025, 06:48 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned slightly cautious as the Nifty index slipped after hitting 25,200 levels.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, registered modest advances on Wednesday, June 11, supported by generally upbeat global trends. The Sensex rose by 123 points, or 0.15%, to close at 82,515.14, while the Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.15%, higher at 25,141.40.

The mid and small-cap segments closed on a mixed note, with the BSE Midcap index declining by 0.12 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index edged up by 0.06 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned slightly cautious as the Nifty index slipped after hitting 25,200 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The positive sentiment has remained intact as the key benchmark index has closed above the previous hurdle placed at 25,116. The 50-stock index may soon touch 25,600 on e it breaks above 25200 on a closing basis. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option. "

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — CIE Automotive India, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Alembic, and SMC Global Securities.

1] CIE Automotive India: Buy at 478.25, target 512, stop loss 461;

2] Dishman Carbogen Amcis: Buy at 288.60, target 310, stop loss 278;

3] Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Buy at 321.65, target 345, stop loss 310;

4] Alembic: Buy at 117.41, target 127, stop loss 113;

5] SMC Global Securities: Buy at 142.25, target 153, stop loss 137.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
