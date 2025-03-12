Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 12 March 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended on a mixed note on Tuesday, March 11, amid rising uncertainty over the economic impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The Sensex started at 73,743.88, lower than its previous close of 74,115.17, and fluctuated between an intraday high of 74,195.17 and a low of 73,663.60. The 30-share index closed marginally lower by 13 points, or 0.02%, at 74,102.32.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 opened at 22,345.95, compared to its prior close of 22,460.30, reaching a high of 22,522.10 and a low of 22,314.70 during the session. The index closed with a gain of 38 points, or 0.17%, at 22,497.90.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall the Indian stock market sentiment has eased out as the Nifty 50 index bounced back from the support level and ended close to 22,500.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “This has established a positive conviction for the frontline index inching close to 22,800 soon. However, a bull trend can be assumed only after the 50-stock index breaking above 23,000 decisively. So, investors are advised to maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Jindal Drilling and Industries, Bharti Hexacom, Kiri Industries, Hikal and TAJ GVK Hotels and Resorts.

Stocks to buy today 1] Jindal Drilling and Industries: Buy at ₹949, target ₹1020, stop loss ₹920;

2] Bharti Hexacom: Buy at ₹1460, target ₹1555, stop loss ₹1410;

3] Kiri Industries: Buy at ₹601.95, target ₹660, stop loss ₹585;

4] Hikal: Buy at ₹390.95, target ₹416, stop loss ₹377;

5] TAJ GVK Hotels and Resorts: Buy at ₹500.95, target ₹535, stop loss ₹485.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.