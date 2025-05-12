Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 12 May 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market snapped its longest weekly winning streak of 2025, as rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan dampened investor sentiment and dragged indices lower. The Sensex and Nifty 50 faced increased volatility throughout the week due to the ongoing border conflict.

During the week, the BSE Sensex dropped by 1,047.52 points or 1.30%, while the Nifty fell by 338.7 points or 1.39%. The sharp decline in benchmark indices was primarily driven by escalating conflict, including reports of drone and missile attacks.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index has closed below 50-DEMA support placed at 24,050.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index support has now slipped around 23,800 levels. On the upper side, the 50-stock index is facing hurdle at 23,400. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

1] NDR Auto Components: Buy at ₹732, target ₹780, stop loss ₹705;

2] SJS Enterprises: Buy at ₹1015, target ₹1090, stop loss ₹975;

3] Faze Three: Buy at ₹599, target ₹640, stop loss ₹580;

4] Apollo Tyres: Buy at ₹130.3, target ₹140, stop loss ₹125;

5] Manorama Industries: Buy at ₹1297.5, target ₹1400, stop loss ₹1250.