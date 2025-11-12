Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 12 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Extending their upward momentum for the second straight session, India’s benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended higher on Tuesday, November 11, supported by positive global cues.

The Sensex advanced 336 points, or 0.40%, to close at 83,871.32, while the Nifty 50 gained 121 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 25,694.95. Among broader indices, the BSE Midcap index inched up 0.20%, whereas the Smallcap index edged down 0.09%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index bounced back strongly after a week of opening at the opening bell and finished around 25,700.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ For a fresh uptrend, the 50-stock index needs to break above 25,750 on a closing basis. On breaking above 25,750, the key index may soon touch 26,100. So one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Yatra Online, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Latent View Analytics, Awfis Space Solutions, and KPR Mill.

1] Yatra Online: Buy at ₹165, target ₹177, stop loss ₹158;

2] Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: Buy at ₹616, target ₹660, stop loss ₹595;

3] Latent View Analytics: Buy at ₹485, target ₹520, stop loss ₹466;

4] Awfis Space Solutions: Buy at ₹630, target ₹675, stop loss ₹605;

5] KPR Mill: Buy at ₹1094, target ₹1180, stop loss ₹1055.