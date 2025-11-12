Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 12 November 2025

Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Yatra Online, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Latent View Analytics, Awfis Space Solutions, and KPR Mill.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated12 Nov 2025, 06:33 AM IST
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Extending their upward momentum for the second straight session, India’s benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended higher on Tuesday, November 11, supported by positive global cues.

The Sensex advanced 336 points, or 0.40%, to close at 83,871.32, while the Nifty 50 gained 121 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 25,694.95. Among broader indices, the BSE Midcap index inched up 0.20%, whereas the Smallcap index edged down 0.09%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index bounced back strongly after a week of opening at the opening bell and finished around 25,700.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ For a fresh uptrend, the 50-stock index needs to break above 25,750 on a closing basis. On breaking above 25,750, the key index may soon touch 26,100. So one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

1] Yatra Online: Buy at 165, target 177, stop loss 158;

2] Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: Buy at 616, target 660, stop loss 595;

3] Latent View Analytics: Buy at 485, target 520, stop loss 466;

4] Awfis Space Solutions: Buy at 630, target 675, stop loss 605;

5] KPR Mill: Buy at 1094, target 1180, stop loss 1055.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
