Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 13 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Bajaj Healthcare, Vimta Labs, Manorama Industries, Wockhardt and Associated Alcohols & Breweries.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated13 Feb 2025, 06:13 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement. (MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty - continued its downward trajectory for the sixth consecutive trading session on Wednesday, February 12. Sensex settled at 76,171.08, down by 123 points or 0.16 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 dropped 27 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 23,045.25.

In the last six sessions, Sensex dropped by 2,413 points (3 per cent), while the Nifty 50 has declined by 694 points (2.92 per cent). Investors have seen nearly 18 lakh crore wiped out, as the total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies stood at 425.5 lakh crore on February 4, the last time the Sensex closed in positive territory.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the sentiment in the Indian stock market has weakened after slipping below 23,000, but the bulls have demonstrated resilience by staging a strong comeback around the 22,800 level.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak after breaking below 23,000, but bulls have shown some metal by responding strongly around the 22800 mark. The frontline index must sustain above the 23,000 mark when the market opens tomorrow. If this fails, the 50-stock index may try to test the 23,800 mark again. So, the first few hours on Thursday would be crucial. Therefore, day traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as well.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Bajaj Healthcare, Vimta Labs, Manorama Industries, Wockhardt and Associated Alcohols & Breweries.

Stocks to buy today

1] Bajaj Healthcare: Buy at 649.65, target 700, stop loss 625;

2] Vimta Labs: Buy at 1132.1, target 1222, stop loss 1090;

3] Manorama Industries: Buy at 1098.85, target 1180, stop loss 1060;

4] Wockhardt: Buy at 1512.1, target 1625, stop loss 1460;

5] Associated Alcohols & Breweries: Buy at 1250.25, target 1350, stop loss 1200.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 06:13 AM IST
