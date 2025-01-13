Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Despite strong buying in the IT stocks post-TCS Q3 results 2025, the Indian stock market ended in the red territory for the third day. The Nifty 50 index ended 95 points lower at the 23,431 mark; the BSE Sensex finished 241 points lower at 77,378, whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 717 points at 48,785. The broader market sentiment remained bearish, reflected in the BSE's advance-decline ratio of 0.26, showing declining shares substantially outnumbering advancing ones. The small-cap index recorded its steepest monthly decline, falling nearly 5.5% in just the last three sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes bears have taken hold over the bulls in the Indian stock market as the Nifty 50 index has broken the crucial 23,500 support. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index may try to test the 23,250 to 23,200 range in the near term. He advised a stock-specific approach and looked at those stocks that looked strong on the technical chart. As the Q3 results of the 2025 season are gaining momentum after the announcement of strong TCS results, Bagadia advised day traders to look at breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market bias is weak as the Nifty 50 index has broken the 23,500 support in a closing basis. Now, the 50-stock may try to test 23,250 to 23,200 levels. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong in the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: RBM Infracon, Ramkrishna Forgings, Medico Remedies, UNO Minda, and Pricol.

Breakout stocks to buy today 1] RBM Infracon: Buy at ₹643, target ₹680, stop loss ₹620;

2] Ramkrishna Forgings: Buy at ₹957.10, target ₹1020, stop loss ₹920;

3] Medico Remedies: Buy at ₹63.14, target ₹68, stop loss ₹60;

4] UNO Minda: Buy at ₹1097.65, target ₹1155, stop loss ₹1065; and

5] Pricol: Buy at ₹559.30, target ₹595, stop loss ₹540.