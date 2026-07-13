Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 13 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market ended sharply higher on Friday, July 10, with buying interest seen across the board. Benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—gained more than 1% each, while broader markets outperformed, supported by positive global cues.

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The rally marked the second straight session of gains, with the Sensex climbing 828 points, or 1.08%, to close at 77,569.39. The Nifty 50 also advanced 244 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 24,206.90.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 13 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market today Nifty 50 Nifty 50 opened on a firm note at 24,124.70 and marked its intraday low of 24,120.35 in the opening minutes before witnessing steady buying interest. The index gradually moved higher through the session, traded in a narrow consolidation range during the middle hours, and extended gains in the latter half to touch an intraday high of 24,228.45. Nifty eventually settled at 24,206.90, gaining 244.10 points (+1.02%), reflecting sustained buying momentum and improved market sentiment. Intraday price action remained constructive, with the index holding above short-term averages throughout the session and showing strength in the latter half after a phase of sideways consolidation.

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According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Nifty formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, indicating continuation of the ongoing recovery and sustained buying interest near support zones. The index continues to trade above its key short-term moving averages, while the 23,920–24,000 zone is expected to provide immediate support. On the upside, 24,450–24,500 remains the next important resistance area, and a decisive move above this zone could extend the current uptrend.

“The RSI has improved to 55.80, indicating strengthening momentum and a positive bias. India VIX declined 8.31% to 12.25, reflecting easing volatility and improving investor confidence. In the derivatives segment, the PCR stands at 1.14, suggesting a moderately bullish undertone. Significant Call Open Interest was concentrated at the 24,200 and 24,300 strikes, while notable Put Open Interest was seen at the 24,200 and 24,000 strikes. The 24,200 strike remained the dominant Max Pain level throughout the session, indicating a strong equilibrium zone for the near term,” said Bagadia.

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Bank Nifty Bank Nifty witnessed a strong bullish session, closing at 58,045.90, up 793.45 points (+1.39%). The index opened with a gap-up of around 340 points at 57,592.50 and, after marking an intraday low of 57,576.70 in early trade, witnessed sustained buying throughout the session. The momentum pushed the index to an intraday high of 58,251.95, before it settled near the day's higher levels, reflecting robust buying interest across the banking pack. Strength in PSU Banks, which outperformed with gains of over 3%, along with supportive participation from private banking stocks, significantly aided the rally.

Bagadia noted that the index has formed a strong bullish candlestick, reaffirming the continuation of the ongoing uptrend. The index has successfully held above the previous swing-high breakout zone, which is now aligned with the 50-Day and 200-Day EMA juncture, indicating a strong support base and improving trend strength. The immediate support is placed at 57,300–57,450, while 58,400–58,700 remains the key resistance zone. A decisive move above this hurdle could trigger the next leg of the rally.

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“The RSI has improved further while remaining in the positive zone, indicating strengthening bullish momentum and healthy price participation. As long as Bank Nifty sustains above the 57,300–57,450 support zone, the overall bias is expected to remain positive. A sustained breakout above 58,700 could pave the way for further upside in the coming sessions,” he added.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 13 July

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Monday, 13 July: Rajratan Global Wire, Jindal Poly Films, Datamatics Global Services, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Godrej Properties.

1] Rajratan Global Wire: Buy at ₹482, Target ₹530, Stop Loss ₹455

Rajratan Global Wire is trading around 482, showcases a highly constructive breakout from its local consolidation phase on the daily chart, staging a fresh impulsive leg upward. The price action has successfully cleared intermediate resistance hurdles, trending cleanly above its ascending 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages to reinforce a broad structural reversal. Meanwhile, the daily relative strength index is gaining sharp upward traction near 65, confirming robust near-term velocity and expanding buying momentum with ample headroom to run. Driven by this convincing breakout pattern, the stock is technically well-aligned to press forward toward an upside target of 530. To shield the setup against unexpected market fluctuations or short-term mean reversions, a strict risk-management stop loss must be anchored at 455.

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2] Jindal Poly Films: Buy at ₹718, Target ₹780, Stop Loss ₹685

Jindal Poly Films is currently trading at 718, demonstrates an encouraging technical base-building pattern on the daily chart, attempting a definitive turnaround from its key structural accumulation band. The price action has successfully triggered a sharp vertical surge, breaking back above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages to signal a renewed push in short-term bullish momentum. Concurrently, the relative strength index is gaining sharp positive traction near 62, confirming expanding velocity while avoiding any overextended constraints. Driven by this constructive defensive bounce, the stock appears technically geared to unlock an upside target of 780. To protect against sudden market fluctuations or invalidation of the base, a strict stop loss should be maintained at 685.

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3] Datamatics Global Services: Buy at ₹900, Target ₹980, Stop Loss ₹860

Datamatics Global Services is currently trading at 900, showcases a powerful bullish breakout from a multi-month accumulation base on its daily chart, staging a fresh impulsive leg upward. The price action has aggressively cleared intermediate structural resistance, trending cleanly above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages to reinforce a broad technical reversal. Meanwhile, the daily relative strength index has pushed deeply into bullish momentum territory near 72, validating exceptional upward velocity and fierce buying conviction. Driven by this highly constructive breakout pattern, the stock is technically well-aligned to press forward toward an upside target of 980. To shield the setup against unexpected market fluctuations or short-term mean reversions, a strict risk-management stop loss must be anchored at 860.

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4] Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Buy at ₹1180, Target ₹1290, Stop Loss ₹1125

Chennai Petroleum Corporation is currently trading at 1180, exhibits a strong bullish continuation on its daily chart, turning up sharply from its short-term exponential moving averages to resume its primary markup phase. The stock has fiercely defended its structural uptrend, keeping its broader framework securely positioned above the ascending 20, 50, 100, and 200-day averages. Concurrently, the daily relative strength index is gaining upward traction near 59, validating a fresh injection of near-term buying momentum with ample headroom before hitting overextended limits. Driven by this constructive breakout pattern, the stock is technically well-aligned to push forward toward an upside target of 1290. To preserve capital against unexpected market pullbacks or short-term mean reversions, a strict risk-management stop loss must be anchored at 1125.

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5] Godrej Properties: Buy at ₹2133, Target ₹2350, Stop Loss ₹2025

Godrej Properties is trading around 2133, showcases a powerful technical turnaround on its daily chart, executing a massive breakout from a multi-month rounding bottom matrix. The price action has aggressively taken out all key moving averages in a swift vertical sequence, maintaining an exceptionally sharp slope above its 20, 50, 100, and long-term 200-day exponential moving averages to confirm a total shift in structural control back to the bulls. Simultaneously, the daily relative strength index has accelerated deeply into bullish momentum territory near 74, validating immense near-term velocity and heavy institutional accumulation on up-days. Driven by this high-conviction continuation pattern, the asset is technically well-aligned to press forward toward an upside target of 2350. To protect capital against sudden market fluctuations or short-term mean reversions, a strict risk-management stop loss must be anchored at 2025.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.