Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 13 May 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published13 May 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—surged by nearly 4% each on Monday, May 12, marking their strongest single-day rally in four years. The rally was driven by a wave of positive developments, including the India-Pakistan ceasefire and progress on the US-China trade deal, which boosted investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex ended the day with a gain of 2,975 points, or 3.74%, closing at 82,430 after touching an intraday high of 82,495.97—just 4% shy of its all-time high of 85,978. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 reached a high of 24,944.80 before closing at 24,924.70, up 916.70 points or 3.82%.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 13 May 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has closed above its previous high of 24,800.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50-stock index is looking set to climb to 25K peak. In case of a closing above 25,000 levels, we can expect the key benchmark index to touch 25,300 soon. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Also Read | Stocks take off as guns fall silent

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Caplin Point Laboratories, Kirloskar Electric Company, Global Health, JM Financial, and PNC Infratech.

1] Caplin Point Laboratories: Buy at 1944.40, target 2080, stop loss 1876;

2] Kirloskar Electric Company: Buy at 124.33, target 133, stop loss 120;

3] Global Health: Buy at 1227.10, target 1313, stop loss 1184;

4] JM Financial: Buy at 105.80, target 114, stop loss 102;

5] PNC Infratech: Buy at 259, target 280, stop loss 249.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 
