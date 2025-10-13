Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 13 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Manorama Industries, Asahi India Glass, Bajaj Consumer Care, Borosil Renewables, and Le Travenues Technology.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated13 Oct 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market saw strong buying momentum on Friday, October 10, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extending their gains for the second consecutive session despite mixed global trends.

The Sensex rose 329 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 82,500.82, while the Nifty 50 added 104 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 25,285.35. The rally was broad-based, as the BSE Midcap index advanced 0.36 per cent and the Smallcap index gained 0.59 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed to nearly 462 lakh crore, up from 460 lakh crore in the previous session, resulting in a one-day addition of about 2 lakh crore to investors’ wealth.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has broken above 25,300 hurdle on a closing basis.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50- stock index is set to touch 25,800 in the near term, provided it decisively breaks above the immediate hurdle placed at 25,550. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Manorama Industries, Asahi India Glass, Bajaj Consumer Care, Borosil Renewables, and Le Travenues Technology.

1] Manorama Industries: Buy at 1505, target 1620, stop loss 1450;

2] Asahi India Glass: Buy at 897, target 965, stop loss 870;

3] Bajaj Consumer Care: Buy at 264, target 280, stop loss 253;

4] Borosil Renewables: Buy at 642, target 690, stop loss 622;

5] Le Travenues Technology: Buy at 318, target 340, stop loss 306.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
