Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 14 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Gujarat Apollo Industries, Vimta Labs, Skipper Ltd (India), Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, and Shilpa Medicare.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Aug 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market is trading in a broader range of 24,300 to 24,650.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market is trading in a broader range of 24,300 to 24,650.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market witnessed healthy buying across sectors, with key indices ending on a positive note in line with upbeat global trends, on Wednesday, August 13.

The Sensex gained 304 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 80,539.91, while the Nifty 50 advanced 132 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 24,619.35. Mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap rising 0.56 per cent and the BSE Smallcap climbing 0.58 per cent.

Also Read | Global markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade mixed on Fed rate cut expectations

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market is trading in a broader range of 24,300 to 24,650.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Gujarat Apollo Industries, Vimta Labs, Skipper Ltd (India), Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, and Shilpa Medicare.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday—14 August 2025

1] Gujarat Apollo Industries: Buy at 465.5, target 501, stop loss 449;

2] Vimta Labs: Buy at 660.4, target 705, stop loss 635;

3] Skipper Ltd (India): Buy at 542.6, target 585, stop loss 525;

4] Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys: Buy at 797.05, target 855, stop loss 770;

5] Shilpa Medicare: Buy at 906.2, target 975, stop loss 875.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 14 August 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.