Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - ended in red for the seventh consecutive trading session on February 13, due to selling pressure pushing out early market gains.

The Nifty 50 edged down by 0.06 per cent to close at 23,031, while the Sensex slipped 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,138 compared to Wednesday’s closing level. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined by 0.37% to 15,973, whereas the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.25%, finishing at 50,881.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the The Indian stock market sentiment continues to remain weak despite making a crucial support at 23,000 mark.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The frontline index needs to sustain above the 23,000 mark when the market opens tomorrow. If this fails, the 50-stock index may try to test the 23,800 mark again. So, the first few hours on Friday would be crucial. Therefore, day traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as well.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Elecon Engineering Company, Finolex Industries, Five-Star Business Finance, Campus Activewear, and Bharat Dynamics.

Stocks to buy today 1] Elecon Engineering Company: Buy at ₹484.40, target ₹518, stop loss ₹467;

2] Finolex Industries: Buy at ₹200.65, target ₹215, stop loss ₹194;

3] Five-Star Business Finance: Buy at ₹721.8, target ₹772, stop loss ₹697;

4] Campus Activewear: Buy at ₹290.80, target ₹311, stop loss ₹281;

5] Bharat Dynamics: Buy at ₹1166.70, target ₹1248, stop loss ₹1126.