Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After showing weakness in the last three sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp weakness on Monday and closed in red territory. The Nifty 50 index crashed 345 points and closed at the 23,085 mark; the BSE Sensex tanked 1,048 points and ended at 76,330, whereas the Nifty Bank Index nosedived 692 points and finished at 48,041.

The Mid-cap and Small-cap indices continued their southward journey, with both the Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap 100 Index plunged by over 4% against a 1.47% fall in the Nifty. This bearish sentiment was further reflected in the advance-decline ratio, which stood at 0.15 on the BSE, the lowest since 04 June 2024, indicating that declining shares significantly outnumbered advancing ones.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias has weakened as the Nifty 50 index has breached below 23,200 support. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index may try to touch the range of 22,850 to 22,800 if the frontline index fails to break above 23,250 in the first few hours of the opening bell on Tuesday. Bagadia said that Nifty must close above 23,250 and trade above 23,000 in the first few hours of the early morning session on Tuesday. Amid the Q3 results of the 2025 season gaining momentum, Sumeet Bagadia advised stock-specific trade and looked at those stocks that looked strong on the technical chart.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The outlook for the Indian stock market has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below its crucial support placed at 23,250 to 23,200 until Monday's bloodbath on Dalal Street. However, the frontline index is above 23,000; hence, the first few hours of Tuesday morning deals would be crucial. If the frontline index trades above 23,200, we can expect the 50-stock index to exceed its previous crucial support. However, if breaching below the 23,000 mark, the benchmark index may try to touch the 22,850 to 22,800 range. To improve the Indian stock market bias, the Nifty 50 index must close above the 23,250 mark."

Unveiling stock market strategy after the bloodbath on Dalal Street, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Amid Q3 results 2025 season gaining momentum, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those shares that are looking attractive on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can also be a good option."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Piramal Pharma, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Anjani Portland Cement, and BSE.

Breakout stocks to buy today 1] Madhya Bharat Agro Products: Buy at ₹256.70, target ₹275, stop loss ₹247;

2] Piramal Pharma: Buy at ₹232.65, target ₹250, stop loss ₹224;

3] Healthcare Global Enterprises: Buy at ₹488.50, target ₹523, stop loss ₹471;

4] Anjani Portland Cement: Buy at ₹159.97, target ₹171, stop loss ₹154; and

5] BSE: Buy at ₹5156.60, target ₹5518, stop loss ₹4976.