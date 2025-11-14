Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 14 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market benchmarks — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed almost unchanged on Thursday, November 13, as investors booked profits after recent gains and monitored the 2025 Bihar election results.

Continuing its winning streak for the fourth straight session, Sensex climbed 453 points to reach an intraday peak of 84,919.43, and the Nifty 50 briefly moved back above 26,010.70. However, both indices later pared gains as investors booked profits ahead of the 2025 Bihar election results scheduled for Friday.

Finally, Sensex finished at 84,478.67, edging up 12 points (0.01%), while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,879.15, up 3 points (0.01%). Mid- and small-cap stocks lagged, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.34% and the Smallcap index falling 0.30%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index scaled from 25,350 to 26,000 levels.

“However, the 50-stock index is facing a hurdle at 26,100. Upon breaking above this level, the key benchmark index may soon reach the 26,700 level. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart,” Bagadia said.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Gokul Agro Resources, Goldiam International, Apex Frozen Foods, Carraro India, and Dr. Agarwal's Health Care.

1] Gokul Agro Resources: Buy at ₹200, target ₹215, stop loss ₹193;

2] Goldiam International: Buy at ₹390, target ₹420, stop loss ₹376;

3] Apex Frozen Foods: Buy at ₹285, target ₹305, stop loss ₹276;

4] Carraro India: Buy at ₹531, target ₹570, stop loss ₹515;

5] Dr. Agarwal's Health Care: Buy at ₹524, target ₹560, stop loss ₹505.