Mint Market
Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 14 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Gokul Agro Resources, Goldiam International, Apex Frozen Foods, Carraro India, and Dr. Agarwal's Health Care.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Nov 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 14 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market benchmarks — Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed almost unchanged on Thursday, November 13, as investors booked profits after recent gains and monitored the 2025 Bihar election results.

Advertisement

Continuing its winning streak for the fourth straight session, Sensex climbed 453 points to reach an intraday peak of 84,919.43, and the Nifty 50 briefly moved back above 26,010.70. However, both indices later pared gains as investors booked profits ahead of the 2025 Bihar election results scheduled for Friday.

Also Read | US stock market crash: Nasdaq, Dow log worst day in a month, here's why

Finally, Sensex finished at 84,478.67, edging up 12 points (0.01%), while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,879.15, up 3 points (0.01%). Mid- and small-cap stocks lagged, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.34% and the Smallcap index falling 0.30%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index scaled from 25,350 to 26,000 levels.

Advertisement

“However, the 50-stock index is facing a hurdle at 26,100. Upon breaking above this level, the key benchmark index may soon reach the 26,700 level. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart,” Bagadia said.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stock for today - 14 Nov

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Gokul Agro Resources, Goldiam International, Apex Frozen Foods, Carraro India, and Dr. Agarwal's Health Care.

1] Gokul Agro Resources: Buy at 200, target 215, stop loss 193;

2] Goldiam International: Buy at 390, target 420, stop loss 376;

Advertisement

3] Apex Frozen Foods: Buy at 285, target 305, stop loss 276;

4] Carraro India: Buy at 531, target 570, stop loss 515;

5] Dr. Agarwal's Health Care: Buy at 524, target 560, stop loss 505.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 14 November 2025
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks