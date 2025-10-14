Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 14 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Swaraj Engines, Sirca Paints India, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs, FINO Payments Bank, and HBL Engineering.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Oct 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Breaking their two-day winning streak, the Sensex and Nifty 50 closed lower on Monday, October 13, tracking mixed global cues.

The Sensex declined 174 points, or 0.21 per cent, to finish at 82,327.05, while the Nifty 50 fell 58 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 25,227.35. Among broader indices, the BSE Midcap slipped 0.18 per cent and the Smallcap dropped 0.43 per cent.

Domestic equities weakened as investors booked profits following renewed worries over US tariffs. On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, on top of the existing 30 per cent duties, effective November 1 or earlier.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 25,200 despite a gap down opening around 25,150.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ However, the 50-stock index is facing hurdle at 25,300. On breaking above 25,300 on a closing basis, the key benchmark index may soon touch 25,500. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

1] Swaraj Engines: Buy at 4360, target 4685, stop loss 4200;

2] Sirca Paints India: Buy at 501, target 540, stop loss 483;

3] Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs: Buy at 713, target 770, stop loss 688;

4] FINO Payments Bank: Buy at 313, target 336, stop loss 300;

5] HBL Engineering: Buy at 917, target 990, stop loss 885.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
