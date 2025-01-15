Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled higher in the previous session, driven by financials and metals, which helped further downside amid easing retail inflation and positive global market cues. The Nifty has plunged two per cent in January and is nearly 12 per cent below a record high hit on September 27, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 169.62 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 76,499.63. During the day, it surged 505.6 points or 0.66 per cent to 76,835.61. Nifty rose 90.10 points or 0.39 per cent to 23,176.05. Sensex has plunged 1,869.1 points or 2.39 per cent in the past four trading sessions.

Rising global crude prices and unrelenting selling by foreign investors capped the gains On the day, the broader, more domestically focused small-caps and midcaps rose about two per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, following a four per cent drop on Monday. The BSE midcap gauge soared 2.13 per cent on Tuesday, and smallcap index jumped 1.69 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious after the Nifty 50 index closed above 23,300. Now, much depends upon the kind of opening it gets on Wednesday.

"If the 50-stock index sustains above 23,300, then we can expect some more upside by 550 to 23,600 mark. I suggest that day traders maintain a stock-specific approach for intraday trading. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option," explained Bagadia.

The broader market also came off its highs during the session but outperformed. Regarding breakout stocks for today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Zota Health Care Ltd, Insolation Energy Ltd, Resgen Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, and Mazda Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Breakout stocks to buy today 1. Zota Health Care Ltd: Buy at ₹989.5, target price ₹1,060, stoploss ₹950.

2. Insolation Energy Ltd: Buy at ₹3,081.25, target price ₹3,330, stoploss ₹2,970. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Resgen Ltd: Buy at ₹104.95, target price ₹111, stoploss ₹101.

4. Minda Corporation Ltd: Buy at ₹541.95, target price ₹575, stoploss ₹520.

5. Mazda Ltd: Buy at ₹1,875.3, target price ₹2,500, stoploss ₹1,800. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}