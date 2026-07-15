Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 15 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market closed in the red on Tuesday, July 14, as investor sentiment was weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices.

Breaking a three-session winning streak, the Sensex declined 561 points, or 0.72%, to settle at 77,054.94, while the Nifty 50 fell 159 points, or 0.66%, to close at 24,052.05.

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Stock market today Nifty 50 Nifty 50 ended lower at 24,052.05, down 158.95 points (-0.66%), after a subdued and range-bound session. The index opened with a gap-down of around 143 points, touched an intraday high of 24,157.10, and traded within a narrow range for most of the day before slipping marginally in the second half to an intraday low of 24,023.70. Pharma, Healthcare and Metal stocks provided support, while Banking, Financial Services, IT, Realty and PSU Banks remained under pressure.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Nifty formed a bearish candle but continued to hold above its short-term EMA support, indicating that the broader recovery remains intact despite near-term consolidation.

“The RSI at 51.67 suggests neutral momentum, while the MACD remains positive despite easing bullish strength. Immediate support is placed at 23,800–23,850, with resistance at 24,200–24,250. In derivatives, PCR stood at 1.06, with major OI at 24,100–24,200 CE and 24,000–24,100 PE, while 24,050 remained the day's Max Pain level,” said Bagadia.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty declined 669.15 points (-1.15%) to close at 57,462.30, as sustained selling pressure dominated the session. After opening with a gap-down of around 290 points, the index faced rejection from short-term moving averages right from the opening minute and slipped to an intraday low of 57,286.90 before recovering marginally. Weakness in PSU banking stocks kept sentiment under pressure.

Bagadia noted that the index has formed a bearish candlestick, indicating short-term profit booking, but it continues to hold above the 20-Day EMA, keeping the broader trend intact.

“RSI at 52.83 remains above the neutral mark, suggesting underlying strength despite near-term weakness. Support is placed at 57,000–57,300, while 57,900–58,000 remains the immediate resistance zone,” said Bagadia.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout shares to buy on Wednesday, 15 July: JNK India, DEE Development Engineers, Cantabil Retail, Aarti Drugs, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries.

1] JNK India: Buy at ₹530, Target ₹570, Stop Loss ₹500

JNK India has staged a strong breakout after spending the last couple of weeks consolidating in the 470–510 range. The stock has now decisively crossed this resistance zone and is trading at fresh 52-week high levels, indicating strong buying interest and continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Technically, the stock remains comfortably above all major moving averages, with the 20-day EMA consistently acting as dynamic support throughout the recent rally.

Momentum indicators also remain constructive, with the RSI at 62.84, reflecting healthy strength without entering an extreme overbought zone. Rising volumes alongside the breakout further enhance the reliability of the move. As long as the stock sustains above the breakout zone, it has the potential to extend its rally towards 570, while 500 should be maintained as the positional stop-loss.

2] DEE Development Engineers: Buy at ₹691.5, Target ₹750, Stop Loss ₹660

DEE Development Engineers has maintained a strong uptrend after its sharp rally over the past few months and is currently consolidating near its recent highs. The stock continues to trade comfortably above all its key moving averages, highlighting sustained bullish momentum and a healthy trend structure. The 20-day EMA has been providing consistent support during every minor decline, indicating that buyers remain active at lower levels.

After absorbing profit booking near the 744-760 zone, the stock is once again witnessing renewed buying interest with a higher low formation. The RSI is placed around 56, suggesting there is ample room for further upside without being overbought. A sustained move above current levels could trigger the next leg of the rally towards 750, while 660 remains a strong positional stop-loss.

3] Cantabil Retail: Buy at ₹262.5, Target ₹280, Stop Loss ₹248

Cantabil Retail has witnessed a strong recovery from its recent lows over the last month before entering a brief phase of profit booking. During this corrective move, the stock successfully retested its 200-day EMA, where it attracted fresh buying interest and resumed its upward momentum. It is now trading comfortably above all key moving averages, signalling improving trend strength and bullish market structure.

In the latest trading session, volume activity has picked up noticeably, indicating renewed participation from buyers. The RSI stands at 64.91, reflecting healthy momentum while still supporting the possibility of additional upside. If the stock continues to sustain above the recent breakout levels, it can potentially move towards 280, while 248, which coincides with the 200-day EMA, should be maintained as the positional stop-loss.

4] Aarti Drugs: Buy at ₹406, Target ₹435, Stop Loss ₹385

Aarti Drugs has finally broken above its long-standing resistance near the 200-day EMA after spending several months consolidating and gradually witnessing accumulation from lower levels. The latest breakout is accompanied by a higher high–higher low price structure, indicating a positive shift in trend and improving buying momentum. The stock is now trading above all its major moving averages, while the 20-day EMA continues to provide immediate support.

Momentum has also strengthened, with the RSI moving close to 69, reflecting strong bullish participation. A sustained hold above the breakout zone could attract additional buying interest and pave the way for further upside. Positional traders may look for a move towards 435, while 385, which aligns closely with the 20-day EMA, should be maintained as the recommended stop-loss.

5] Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Buy at ₹1066, Target ₹1150, Stop Loss ₹1010

Sudarshan Chemical Industries has delivered a decisive breakout above its 200-day EMA, signalling a significant improvement in its long-term technical structure. Following this breakout, the stock has witnessed buying interest for four consecutive trading sessions, forming a clear higher high–higher low pattern that reflects sustained bullish momentum. The rally has also been supported by a noticeable increase in trading volumes over the last three sessions, adding conviction to the breakout.

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Another positive development is the breakout above a long-term descending trendline, which indicates a possible reversal of the broader downtrend. The RSI has strengthened to 76.15, highlighting strong momentum despite being in the higher zone. If the stock sustains above the breakout levels, it has the potential to rally towards 1150, while 1010 should be maintained as the positional stop-loss.