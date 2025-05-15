Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 15 May 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 May 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, May 14, supported by broadly favorable global signals indicating a reduction in geopolitical tensions.

The Sensex gained 182 points, or 0.22%, ending at 81,330.56, while the Nifty 50 advanced 89 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 24,666.90.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices increased by 1.19% and 1.63%, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 24,500 to 24,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

1] eClerx Services Limited: Buy at 2748.70, target 2970, stop loss 2652;

2] Fusion Finance: Buy at 185.08, target 202, stop loss 178;

3] Acme Solar Holdings: Buy at 237.78, target 254, stop loss 229;

4] DCX Systems: Buy at 329.35, target 352, stop loss 318;

5] Roto Pumps: Buy at 257.05, target 275, stop loss 248.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

