Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 15 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market saw broad-based buying across most segments, mainly driven by short covering following the recent decline, on Thursday, 14 May.

The Sensex surged 790 points, or 1.06%, to close at 75,398.72, while the Nifty 50 gained 277 points, or 1.18%, to settle at 23,689.60. Among broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 150 index advanced 1.18%, whereas the Smallcap 250 index ended largely unchanged.

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Stock market today Nifty 50 On 14th May 2026, the Nifty 50 opened with a strong gap-up at 23,530.25, reflecting positive sentiment at the start of the session. The index initially witnessed mild selling pressure and registered its intraday low of 23,426.55 within the early minutes of trade. Thereafter, strong buying interest emerged, helping the index recover sharply and climb steadily towards its intraday high of 23,777.20. The index eventually settled at 23,689.60, registering a gain of 277 points or 1.18% over the previous close.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are Sumeet Bagadia's top stock recommendations for May 15, 2026? ⌵ Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying Indus Towers at ₹422 with a target of ₹456 and stop loss at ₹405. He also suggests buying RBL Bank at ₹337 (target ₹369, stop loss ₹321), Adani Green Energy at ₹1414 (target ₹1550, stop loss ₹1350), Natco Pharma at ₹1204 (target ₹1315, stop loss ₹1145), and Schneider Electric Infrastructure at ₹1315 (target ₹1435, stop loss ₹1250). 2 What technical indicators suggest a bullish reversal in the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty on May 14, 2026? ⌵ On the daily timeframe, both the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty formed a Morning Doji Star candlestick pattern, indicating a potential bullish reversal. The Nifty 50 has immediate support at 23,450–23,500 and resistance at 23,900–23,950, with RSI at 45.86. The Bank Nifty has support at 53,400–53,500 and resistance at 54,700–54,800, with RSI at 43.79. 3 What are MarketSmith India's stock recommendations for May 15, 2026? ⌵ MarketSmith India recommends buying Engineers India Limited at ₹251–255 with a target price of ₹320 and a stop loss of ₹235. They also suggest buying Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd at ₹1,733–1,759 with a target price of ₹1,990 and a stop loss of ₹1,650. 4 How did the Nifty 50 and Sensex perform on May 14, 2026? ⌵ On May 14, 2026, the Sensex surged 790 points (1.06%) to close at 75,398.72, while the Nifty 50 gained 277 points (1.18%) to settle at 23,689.60. This broad-based buying was mainly driven by short covering after a recent decline. 5 What are the key technical levels for the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty as of May 14, 2026? ⌵ For the Nifty 50, immediate support is seen in the 23,450–23,500 range, with resistance between 23,900 and 23,950. For the Bank Nifty, immediate support is placed in the 53,400–53,500 range, with resistance in the 54,700–54,800 zone.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, on the daily timeframe, the formation of a Morning Doji Star candlestick pattern indicates a bullish reversal setup and suggests that buying interest has emerged from lower levels.

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“From a technical perspective, immediate support is placed in the 23,450–23,500 range, while resistance is observed between 23,900 and 23,950 levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 45.86, indicating improving momentum though it still remains below the stronger bullish zone. The volatility index, India VIX, declined by 4.18% to close at 18.61, suggesting easing volatility and improving market confidence. In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was seen at the 23,800 strike, followed by 23,700, while significant put writing was observed at 23,500 and 23,600 levels, indicating near-term support zones with a broader recovery sentiment,” Bagadia said.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap-up at 53,639.50 and witnessed mild selling pressure in the early part of the session, marking its intraday low of 53,191.60. However, strong buying interest emerged thereafter, especially during the latter half of the session, pushing the index sharply higher towards its intraday high of 54,393.75. The index eventually settled at 54,128.95, gaining 672.80 points or 1.26% for the day.

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Bagadia further noted that on the daily timeframe, the formation of a Morning Doji Star candlestick pattern indicates a potential bullish reversal from lower levels and improving sentiment in the banking space.

“From a technical standpoint, immediate support is placed in the 53,400–53,500 range, while resistance is seen in the 54,700–54,800 zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 43.79, indicating recovery in momentum though the index still trades below the stronger bullish threshold. Sustaining above immediate support zones will be important to maintain the recovery momentum,” Bagadia said.

He further advised traders to monitor price action near key resistance zones, as sustained movement above these levels will be crucial to confirm continuation of the recovery trend, as the recent price action suggests a strong recovery session after recent weakness, supported by broad-based buying across key sectors. Bullish reversal candlestick formations across both indices, along with easing volatility and improving market breadth, indicate strengthening sentiment at lower levels, he added.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Amid ongoing tensions in the US-Iran war uncertainty, Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Friday, 15 May: Indus Towers, RBL Bank, Adani Green Energy, Natco Pharma, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure.

1] Indus Towers: Buy at ₹422, Target ₹456, Stop Loss ₹405

Indus Towers share price is trading around 422, showing a strong upward trend, trading nearly 8.5% above its recent low, which indicates sustained bullish momentum. The stock has also delivered a breakout from a falling trend line, accompanied by a strong bullish candle, signalling potential for further upside. Technically, the RSI is at 54.81, highlighting _. On the downside, the 411 level is likely to act as immediate support in case of a minor correction. For short-term trading, one may consider buying at the current level of 422, with a stop loss at 934 and an upside target of 456.

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2] RBL Bank: Buy at ₹337, Target ₹369, Stop Loss ₹321

RBL Bank share price is currently trading at 337, encouraging technical setup on the daily chart following a resilient recovery from a recent consolidation phase with supportive volume. The stock is currently trading comfortably above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200 days exponential moving averages, which firmly validates the underlying bullish momentum. Moreover, the daily relative strength index is favourably positioned near 57, reflecting steady buying interest and sustained upward strength. Given this positive price action, the stock is well positioned to reach an upside target of 456. To manage risk, a strict stop loss should be maintained at 405.

3] Adani Green Energy: Buy at ₹1414, Target ₹1550, Stop Loss ₹1350

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Adani Green Energy share price is currently trading at 1414, exhibits remarkably strong bullish momentum on the daily chart, characterized by a steep upward trajectory with healthy volume participation. The price is trading well above its significant 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages, confirming a robust and well-established uptrend. Additionally, the daily relative strength index is positioned near 74, indicating intense buying pressure and powerful upward velocity. The stock is well poised to advance toward an upside target of 1550. To effectively manage risk, a strict stop loss should be maintained at 1350.

4] Natco Pharma: Buy at ₹1204, Target ₹1315, Stop Loss ₹1145

Natco Pharma share price is currently trading at 1204, displaying a compelling trend reversal on the daily timeframe, supported by a series of aggressive bullish candles. The stock has cleared its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages, signalling that the path of least resistance is now firmly to the upside. With the relative strength index trending above 70, the asset is benefiting from significant buying conviction and positive sentiment. Based on this technical setup, the stock looks ready to challenge a target of 1315. To protect against a sudden change in market direction, a stop loss should be placed at 1145.

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5] Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Buy at ₹1315, Target ₹1435, Stop Loss ₹1250

Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price is trading around 1315, Schneider Electric Infrastructure demonstrates a powerful bullish continuation on the daily chart, characterized by a steady climb and consistent higher highs supported by volume. The price is trending confidently above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages, which confirms a remarkably strong underlying uptrend. Furthermore, the daily relative strength index is positioned near 66, signalling robust upward momentum and sustained buyer interest. Given this favourable technical architecture, the stock is well positioned to reach an upside target of 1435. To effectively manage downside risk, a strict stop loss should be maintained at 1250.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.