Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Healthcare Global Enterprises, Prataap Snacks, Kaynes Technology India, Coromandel International, and Kaveri Seed Company.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Apr 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The benchmark Nifty 50 index kicked off the holiday-shortened week on a strong note, climbing 2.19% to close at 23,328.55. 

The Bank Nifty also posted a solid performance, rising 2.7% to settle at 52,379.50. Most sectors, particularly realty and auto, ended in the green. Broader markets mirrored the upbeat sentiment, with both midcap and smallcap indices advancing by nearly 3% each.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index decisively broken above the 50-DEMA hurdle placed at 23,000.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index closed closed above 23,300 that speaks volume about aggression among bulls. The key index is looking set for the next immediate target of 24,000. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Healthcare Global Enterprises, Prataap Snacks, Kaynes Technology India, Coromandel International, and Kaveri Seed Company.

Stocks to buy today

1]Healthcare Global Enterprises: Buy at 574, target 615, stop loss 555;

2] Prataap Snacks: Buy at 1253.3, target 1333, stop loss 1200;

3] Kaynes Technology India: Buy at 5520.9, target 5900, stop loss 5333;

4] Coromandel International: Buy at 2194, target 2323, stop loss 2100;

5]Kaveri Seed Company: Buy at 1568.8, target 1680, stop loss 1515.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:16 Apr 2025, 06:34 AM IST
