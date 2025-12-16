Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 December 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated16 Dec 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Ending a two-day winning streak, Indian benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed lower on Monday, December 15, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex slipped 54 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 85,213.36, while the Nifty 50 declined 20 points, or 0.08%, to 26,027.30.

In contrast, broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining 0.16% and 0.41%, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is still positive as the Nifty 50 index bounced back after testing 25,900 levels.

“The key benchmark index may try to test it's previous peak zone of 26,350. The secondary market would continue to remain an ideal buy on dip market until the 50-stock index remains above 50-DEMA support placed at 25,750. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - Wheels India, Lumax Industries, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, SJS Enterprises, and LG Balakrishnan & Bros.

1] Wheels India: Buy at 890, target 960, stop loss 860;

2] Lumax Industries: Buy at 5631, target 6050, stop loss 5450;

3] Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys: Buy at 1449, target 1555, stop loss 1400;

4] SJS Enterprises: Buy at 1726, target 1850, stop loss 1666;

5] LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Buy at 1949, target 2100, stop loss 1880.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

