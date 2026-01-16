Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 January 2026

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market ended marginally lower on Wednesday as cautious sentiment prevailed amid persistent global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. Uncertainty over U.S. trade and tariff developments, along with escalating civilian unrest in Iran and rising prospects of U.S. military intervention—potentially heightening tensions across the Middle East—continued to weigh on risk appetite and limit fresh buying interest.

Overall, market action remained driven primarily by external cues, with investors remaining cautious and selective rather than aggressive in their positioning. Weakness was largely evident in FMCG, IT, and autos, while metals and oil & gas names showed relative resilience, helping to limit deeper losses.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to negative, as FII selling and macro uncertainties weigh on the Dalal Street mood. The Choice Broking expert stated that the Nifty 50 index is trading in the 25,500-25,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “On 14 January 2026, the Nifty 50 traded with a cautious negative bias and ended modestly lower, as continued foreign selling and macro uncertainties weighed on sentiment. The index dipped below the 25,700 zone, showing that bears held the upper hand for most of the session amid range-bound trade and a lack of fresh triggers. Immediate resistance is located around 25,750–25,800, while key support is positioned near 25,500–25,550. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious, with consolidation likely to persist in the absence of strong global or domestic cues.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, “On the daily chart, Bank Nifty formed a small positive candle, underscoring a guarded bullish nuance after sideways consolidation and indicating that buyers were active around key support levels. The modest close above the previous lows suggests that immediate downside pressure was cushioned. Immediate resistance is located around 59,800–59,900, which needs to be reclaimed convincingly to build upside momentum. Meanwhile, crucial support remains near 59,300–59,400 to prevent a deeper retracement. Overall, the near-term bias for Bank Nifty stays cautious-to-neutral, with bias tilted to sideways trade unless catalysts emerge.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding shares to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five stocks to buy or sell, based on their strong technical chart patterns: IndusInd Bank, Dalmia Bharat, SAIL, NH, and KEI Industries.

1] IndusInd Bank: Buy at ₹ 944.50, Target ₹ 990, Stop Loss ₹ 899. IndusInd Bank's share has confirmed a breakout from a previous parallel channel, followed by a successful retest, indicating renewed bullish momentum. The stock is forming higher highs and higher lows and is trading above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, reflecting strength.

2] Dalmia Bharat: Buy at ₹ 2177.30, Target ₹ 2365, Stop Loss ₹ 2080. Dalmia Bharat's share has moved higher after a phase of downside consolidation, indicating improving momentum. The stock has delivered a falling trendline breakout with a close above the breakout zone and is trading above the 20, 50, and 200 EMAs, signalling strength.

3] SAIL: Buy at ₹ 152.44, Target ₹ 165, Stop Loss ₹ 145.50. SAIL's share price is exhibiting a positive technical outlook on the daily chart, following a strong breakout and healthy consolidation near the highs, which indicates a bullish continuation pattern. The overall trend remains upward with higher highs and higher lows intact. Price is comfortably trading above key short- and medium-term EMAs, reflecting sustained buying interest and trend strength. RSI is in the bullish zone and moving upward, suggesting improving momentum without immediate overbought conditions.

4] NH: Buy at ₹ 1946.10, Target ₹ 2110, Stop Loss ₹ 1860. NH share is displaying a positive technical structure on the daily chart with signs of trend reversal into a fresh upward move. Price action shows higher lows, indicating growing buying interest after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock is trading above its short- and medium-term EMAs, which are sloping upward and supporting the price on dips. RSI remains above the midpoint and is gradually rising, highlighting improving momentum.

5] KEI Industries: Buy at ₹ 4384.60, Target ₹ 4720, Stop Loss ₹ 4200. KEI Industries' share price has recently broken out of a wider range trendline. Following the breakout, the stock has found strong support near the breakout zone, aligned with the 50-day EMA, and is moving higher, indicating accumulation. It is trading above the 20, 50, and 200 EMAs. On the weekly chart, the stock is forming higher highs and higher lows, reflecting a strong long-term uptrend. RSI at 59.55 is holding above 50 and turning up, suggesting improving momentum.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.