Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 July 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Heranba Industries, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, Samhi Hotels, and PTC India.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Jul 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has sustained above the crucial 50-DEMA support of 24,900.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market saw strong buying activity across various sectors, enabling the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — to break their four-day losing streak and close with solid gains, on Tuesday.

The Sensex advanced by 317 points, or 0.39%, to finish at 82,570.91, while the Nifty 50 climbed 114 points, or 0.45%, to close at 25,195.80.

Meanwhile, mid- and small-cap stocks maintained their strong performance, with the BSE Midcap index rising by 0.83% and the Smallcap index increasing by 0.95%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has sustained above the crucial 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is expected to touch 25,500 and 25,700 if the 50-stock index sustains above 25,000. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Heranba Industries, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, Samhi Hotels, and PTC India.

1] Heranba Industries: Buy at 395.75, target 425, stop loss 380;

2] Diamond Power Infrastructure: Buy at 172.92, target 187, stop loss 166;

3] Vintage Coffee and Beverages: Buy at 143.61, target 155, stop loss 138;

4] Samhi Hotels: Buy at 246.32, target 265, stop loss 237;

5] PTC India: Buy at 191.12, target 205, stop loss 184.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

