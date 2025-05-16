Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 May 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: A widespread buying surge swept through the Indian stock market on Thursday, May 15, pushing the key indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—up by more than 1 percent each.

The Sensex surged 1,200 points, or 1.48 percent, to close at 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 climbed 395 points, or 1.60 percent, finishing at 25,062.10. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index gained 0.67 percent, and the Smallcap index advanced 0.94 percent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned bullish as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 25,000 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50- stock index is now poised to touch 25,400 and 25,800 levels. In this bull trend, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

1] Blue Jet Healthcare: Buy at ₹840, target ₹900, stop loss ₹810;

2] Steelcast: Buy at ₹990, target ₹1060, stop loss ₹955;

3] Cochin Shipyard: Buy at ₹1812, target ₹1930, stop loss ₹1750;

4] SML Isuzu: Buy at ₹1680, target ₹1800, stop loss ₹1630;

5] Anupam Rasayan India: Buy at ₹958, target ₹1020, stop loss ₹925.