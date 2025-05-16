Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 May 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated16 May 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned bullish as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 25,000 levels.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: A widespread buying surge swept through the Indian stock market on Thursday, May 15, pushing the key indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—up by more than 1 percent each.

The Sensex surged 1,200 points, or 1.48 percent, to close at 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 climbed 395 points, or 1.60 percent, finishing at 25,062.10. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index gained 0.67 percent, and the Smallcap index advanced 0.94 percent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned bullish as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 25,000 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50- stock index is now poised to touch 25,400 and 25,800 levels. In this bull trend, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Blue Jet Healthcare, Steelcast, Cochin Shipyard, SML Isuzu, and Anupam Rasayan India.

1] Blue Jet Healthcare: Buy at 840, target 900, stop loss 810;

2] Steelcast: Buy at 990, target 1060, stop loss 955;

3] Cochin Shipyard: Buy at 1812, target 1930, stop loss 1750;

4] SML Isuzu: Buy at 1680, target 1800, stop loss 1630;

5] Anupam Rasayan India: Buy at 958, target 1020, stop loss 925.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 
