Mint Market
Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Manorama Industries, Aditya Infotech, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs, and TD Power Systems.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated16 Oct 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 October 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market saw broad-based buying across sectors on Wednesday, October 15, supported by upbeat global cues. The Sensex climbed 575 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 82,605.43, while the Nifty 50 advanced 178 points, or 0.73 per cent, to finish at 25,323.55. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, gaining 1.07 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted on Tuesday that although the overall economy remains resilient, the labor market shows signs of weakness—indicating the possibility of further rate cuts in October and potentially December.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has bounced back strongly and closed above the crucial hurdle placed at 25,300.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50-stock index is now heading for 25,700 levels. On the lower side, the key benchmark index has support placed at 25,000 levels."

Also Read | 350% rally in 6 months! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for fourth straight

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Manorama Industries, Aditya Infotech, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs, and TD Power Systems.

Advertisement

1] Manorama Industries: Buy at 1537, target 1650, stop loss 1480;

2] Aditya Infotech: Buy at 1423, target 1530, stop loss 1370;

3] Allied Blenders and Distillers: Buy at 541, target 580, stop loss 522;

4] Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciencs: Buy at 727, target 780, stop loss 700;

5] TD Power Systems: Buy at 634, target 680, stop loss 610.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 October 2025
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks