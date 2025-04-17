Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 17 April 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty 50—closed higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, April 16, with gains driven by major banking stocks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Despite the positive momentum, weak global cues limited the overall upside. The Sensex rose by 309 points (0.40%) to close at 77,044.29, while the Nifty 50 gained 109 points (0.47%) to end at 23,437.20.

Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index climbing 0.62% and the Smallcap index advancing 0.91%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned strong as the Nifty index further extended its gain and closed near 23,400.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “The 50-stock index is poised to touch 24,000 after decisively breaking above 50-DEMA hurdle placed at 23,000. One should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option."

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Repco Home Finance, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Refex Industries, DCB Bank, and Karnataka Bank.

Stocks to buy todayRefex Industries, 1]Repco Home Finance: Buy at ₹376.15, target ₹403, stop loss ₹362;

2] Indraprastha Medical Corporation: Buy at ₹423.25, target ₹453, stop loss ₹408;

3] Refex Industries: Buy at ₹446.05, target ₹477, stop loss ₹430;

4] DCB Bank: Buy at ₹123.43, target ₹132, stop loss ₹119;

5]Karnataka Bank: Buy at ₹190.48, target ₹204, stop loss ₹183.