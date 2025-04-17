Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 17 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Repco Home Finance, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Refex Industries, DCB Bank, and Karnataka Bank.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Apr 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned strong as the Nifty index further extended its gain and closed near 23,400.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty 50—closed higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, April 16, with gains driven by major banking stocks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Despite the positive momentum, weak global cues limited the overall upside. The Sensex rose by 309 points (0.40%) to close at 77,044.29, while the Nifty 50 gained 109 points (0.47%) to end at 23,437.20.

Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index climbing 0.62% and the Smallcap index advancing 0.91%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned strong as the Nifty index further extended its gain and closed near 23,400.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “The 50-stock index is poised to touch 24,000 after decisively breaking above 50-DEMA hurdle placed at 23,000. One should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option."

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Repco Home Finance, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Refex Industries, DCB Bank, and Karnataka Bank.

Stocks to buy todayRefex Industries,

1]Repco Home Finance: Buy at 376.15, target 403, stop loss 362;

2] Indraprastha Medical Corporation: Buy at 423.25, target 453, stop loss 408;

3] Refex Industries: Buy at 446.05, target 477, stop loss 430;

4] DCB Bank: Buy at 123.43, target 132, stop loss 119;

5]Karnataka Bank: Buy at 190.48, target 204, stop loss 183.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 06:40 AM IST
