Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 17 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Nitiraj Engineers, TCPL Packaging, Vimta Labs, Cartrade Tech, and Mps.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated17 Feb 2025, 06:18 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their losing streak for the eighth consecutive session on Friday for the first time in two years, pressured by ongoing foreign fund outflows due to US trade tariff concerns and disappointing corporate quarterly earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 199.76 points, or approximately 0.26%, closing at 75,939.21. Earlier in the day, it had plunged 699.33 points, or 0.91%, to touch a low of 75,439.64. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 102.15 points, or 0.44%, ending at 22,929.25 on Friday.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment remains fragile, even after establishing a key support level at the 23,000 mark.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The frontline index needs to sustain above 23,000 mark when the market opens tomorrow. Failing to this, the 50-stock index may try to test 23,800 mark again. So, first few hours on Friday would be crucial. Therefore, day traders are advised to maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as well. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Nitiraj Engineers, TCPL Packaging, Vimta Labs, Cartrade Tech, and Mps.

Stocks to buy today

1] Nitiraj Engineers: Buy at 272.95, target 295, stop loss 260;

2] TCPL Packaging: Buy at 3484.75, target 3750, stop loss 3350;

3] Vimta Labs: Buy at 1118.75, target 1200, stop loss 1080;

4] Cartrade Tech: Buy at 1567.8, target 1670, stop loss 1510;

5] Mps: Buy at 2685.85, target 2880, stop loss 2600.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

