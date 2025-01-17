Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 17 January 2025

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Ramkrishna Forgings, V2 Retail, NACDAC Infrastructure, Stove Kraft, eMudhra

Asit Manohar
Updated17 Jan 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market bias has slightly improved after the Nifty 50 index closed above 23,300 on Thursday.(PHOTO: MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market continued its positive momentum for the third consecutive session on Thursday, January 16, driven by global trends. Key US CPI data for December was below expectations, raising hopes that the US Federal Reserve might reduce interest rates sooner than anticipated.

Expectations for a US Fed rate cut, along with strong earnings from major US financial institutions like JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citibank, and Goldman Sachs, and the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas helped fuel optimism and supported the bullish market sentiment.

Advertisement

Amid these favourable developments, the Nifty 50 finished the day with a 0.42% increase, closing at 23,311, while the Sensex ended at 77,042, also reflecting a 0.42 per cent rise from the prior close. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1.67 per cent, reaching 17,643, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended with a 1.08 per cent gain at 54,483.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market bias has slightly improved after the Nifty 50 index closed above 23,300 on Thursday. The Choice Broking expert said that the broader market is still under the bulls' grip, and their morale may get a further boost once the 50-stock index closes above the 23,500 mark. However, he advised a stock-specific approach after the subdued Infosys Q3 results and suggested looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market bias has improved as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the 23,300 mark. This positive sentiment may improve decisively once the 50-stock index breaks above 23,500. However, a stock-specific approach is advised after the Infosys Q3 results. One can look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Advertisement

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Ramkrishna Forgings, V2 Retail, NACDAC Infrastructure, Stove Kraft, and eMudhra.

Stocks to buy today

1] Ramkrishna Forgings: Buy at 990.40, target 1050, stop loss 950;

2] V2 Retail: Buy at 1871.75, target 2020, stop loss 1800;

3] NACDAC Infrastructure: Buy at 83, target 90, stop loss 80;

4] Stove Kraft: Buy at 942.80, target 1010, stop loss 905; and

Advertisement

5] eMudhra: Buy at 965.20, target 1030, stop loss 925.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 17 January 2025
First Published:17 Jan 2025, 07:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts