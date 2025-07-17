Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 17 July 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Sensex and Nifty 50 closed nearly flat on Wednesday, July 16, amid mixed signals from global markets.

The Sensex rose by 64 points, or 0.08 per cent, to finish at 82,634.48, while the Nifty 50 inched up 16 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 25,212.05.

The BSE Midcap index closed 0.10 per cent higher, largely mirroring the performance of the benchmark indices. In contrast, the BSE Smallcap index registered a relatively stronger gain of 0.28 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has sustained above the crucial 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is expected to touch 25,500 and 25,700 if the 50-stock index sustains above 25,000. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

1] Hariom Pipe Industries: Buy at ₹481.95, target ₹515, stop loss ₹465;

2] Mahindra EPC Irrigation: Buy at ₹153.5, target ₹163, stop loss ₹148;

3] Kirloskar Pneumatic Company: Buy at ₹1508, target ₹1616, stop loss ₹1450;

4] Shoppers Stop: Buy at ₹576.2, target ₹615, stop loss ₹555;

5] Sportking India: Buy at ₹130.16, target ₹140, stop loss ₹125.