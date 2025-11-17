Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 17 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - HBL Engineering, Star Health and Allied Insurnc Cmpny, Doms Industries, Radico Khaitan, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Nov 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market rebounded sharply on Friday, November 14, buoyed by the stronger-than-expected showing of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar elections. The Sensex recovered over 500 points from its intraday low to finish in positive territory.

The Sensex ended the day up 84 points (0.10%) at 84,562.78, while the Nifty 50 gained 31 points (0.12%) to close at 25,910.05. The BSE Midcap index dipped slightly by 0.03%, whereas the Smallcap index edged higher by 0.06%.

On a weekly basis, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 posted gains of 1.6%, breaking a two-week losing streak.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,750.

“On the upper side, the 50-stock index is facing a hurdle at 26,100. So, a bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed in the breakage of either side of this range. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” Bagadia said.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - HBL Engineering, Star Health and Allied Insurnc Cmpny, Doms Industries, Radico Khaitan, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

1] HBL Engineering: Buy at 1041, target 1114, stop loss 1005;

2] Star Health and Allied Insurnc Cmpny: Buy at 523, target 560, stop loss 505;

3] Doms Industries: Buy at 2622, target 2806, stop loss 2530;

4] Radico Khaitan: Buy at 3260, target 3490, stop loss 3145;

5] Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Buy at 1060, target 1136, stop loss 1022.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
