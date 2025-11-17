Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 17 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market rebounded sharply on Friday, November 14, buoyed by the stronger-than-expected showing of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar elections. The Sensex recovered over 500 points from its intraday low to finish in positive territory.

The Sensex ended the day up 84 points (0.10%) at 84,562.78, while the Nifty 50 gained 31 points (0.12%) to close at 25,910.05. The BSE Midcap index dipped slightly by 0.03%, whereas the Smallcap index edged higher by 0.06%.

On a weekly basis, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 posted gains of 1.6%, breaking a two-week losing streak.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,750.

“On the upper side, the 50-stock index is facing a hurdle at 26,100. So, a bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed in the breakage of either side of this range. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” Bagadia said.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - HBL Engineering, Star Health and Allied Insurnc Cmpny, Doms Industries, Radico Khaitan, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

1] HBL Engineering: Buy at ₹1041, target ₹1114, stop loss ₹1005;

2] Star Health and Allied Insurnc Cmpny: Buy at ₹523, target ₹560, stop loss ₹505;

3] Doms Industries: Buy at ₹2622, target ₹2806, stop loss ₹2530;

4] Radico Khaitan: Buy at ₹3260, target ₹3490, stop loss ₹3145;

5] Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Buy at ₹1060, target ₹1136, stop loss ₹1022.