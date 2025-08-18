Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Le Travenues Technology, Sterlite Technologies, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, and Commercial Syn Bags.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 Aug 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved after the relief rallies in two successive sessions on Thursday and Friday last week.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved after the relief rallies in two successive sessions on Thursday and Friday last week.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, edged higher on Thursday, tracking strength in global markets. The upside, however, remained capped as investors stayed cautious ahead of the upcoming Russia-U.S. talks on the Ukraine crisis, which kept overall sentiment muted in the holiday-shortened week.

Advertisement

By the close of trade on August 14, the Sensex gained 57.75 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 80,597.66, while the Nifty inched up 11.95 points, or 0.05 per cent, to finish at 24,631.30, holding above the 24,600 mark.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday—18 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved after the relief rallies in two successive sessions on Thursday and Friday last week.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at 24,650. On breaking above this level on a closing basis, we can another 100 points rally in the 50-stock index. The key benchmark index is in a tight range of 24,300 to 24,650, while the broader range is 24,000 to 24,800. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump-Putin meeting to GST reforms: How Indian stock market may react on Monday?

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Le Travenues Technology, Sterlite Technologies, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, and Commercial Syn Bags.

1] Le Travenues Technology: Buy at 268.6, target 288, stop loss 259;

2] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at 134.79, target 144, stop loss 130;

3] Tourism Finance Corporation of India: Buy at 309.1, target 331, stop loss 298;

4] Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Buy at 356, target 381, stop loss 343;

Advertisement

5] Commercial Syn Bags: Buy at 141.52, target 152, stop loss 136.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 August 2025
Read Next Story